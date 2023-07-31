Results of Navy 2023 Tenant Satisfaction Survey Released

WASHINGTON – Each year, Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC) conducts a Tenant Satisfaction Survey (TSS) through a third-party contract in order to provide military households with a voluntary and confidential opportunity to share open and honest feedback on their housing experience. This year’s privatized housing survey was conducted between March 20 and May 5 of 2023 and results showed a slight increase in overall satisfaction with Navy housing.



Current residents of government owned/leased (GOL), family housing (FH), unaccompanied housing (UH) and Public Private Venture (PPV) FH, UH completed their surveys virtually and were able to provide feedback on their overall experience, satisfaction with their accommodations and property management service.



The results were as follows:

• GOL FH overall satisfaction index increased by 0.5 from FY22 to 76.3.

• GOL UH overall satisfaction increased by 0.9 from FY 22 to 80.5.

• PPV FH overall satisfaction decreased by 0.1 from FY 22 to 76.1.

• PPV UH overall satisfaction increased by 4.8 from FY 22 to 85.0.



The Navy is the only service to survey its unaccompanied housing residents.



“Our mission is to provide safe, quality housing and related services in support of the Navy’s mission and readiness,” said Mr. Stephen Drumm, Director of Navy Housing for CNIC. “All tenants of Navy housing have a voice and it is important that the Navy hears from as many residents as possible. The feedback received during the TSS is used to make improvements that benefit the entire Navy community.”



About the Survey



The annual TSS is funded by the Department of the Navy (DON) and this year’s survey was conducted by CEL & Associates, Inc. (CEL). The survey focused on three satisfaction indexes – overall satisfaction, property satisfaction and service satisfaction. These indices provide CNIC with a snapshot of residents’ opinions regarding the condition of the homes and neighborhoods, and the quality of the services provided.



The housing survey is conducted annually across 69 installations consisting of 81,309 residences, which included family and unaccompanied housing that is government-owned/leased as well as public private venture housing.



Survey Results for Family Housing



The TSS indicates positive feedback in safety, security, and the overall courtesy and respect with which tenants are treated, specifically in the areas of responsiveness, professionalism, and quality of maintenance personnel and leasing/housing office.



Of the 35,172 surveys distributed to PPV residents 33% responded (up 28.9% from 25.6% the prior year), generating the following average scores, based on a 100-point scale:



• Overall Satisfaction Index: 76.1 (0.1 point decrease from FY22)

• Property Satisfaction Index: 72.3 (0.5 point decrease from FY22)

• Service Satisfaction Index: 78.6 (0.4 point increase from FY22)



Across the 47 installations surveyed, 77% (36) rated in the Outstanding, Very Good, Good, or Average ranges (100.0 thru 70.0) in the Overall Score; 17% (8) rated Below Average (69.9 thru 65.0); and 4% (2) rated Poor or Very Poor (64.9 thru 55). (One installation had no surveys returned.)



GOL Family Housing

Of the 5,616 surveys distributed to GOL family housing residents 26.8% responded (no increase/decrease from prior year) generating the following average scores, based on a 100-point scale:



• Overall Satisfaction Index: 76.3 (.5 point increase from FY22)

• Property Index: 76.5 (no increase/decrease from FY22)

• Service Index: 76.4 (.5 point increase from FY22)



Across the 14 installations surveyed, 86% (12) rated in the Outstanding, Very Good, Good, or Average ranges (100.0 thru 70.0) in the Overall Score; 14% (2) rated Below Average (69.9 thru 65.0); and 0% (0) rated Poor or Very Poor (64.9 thru 55).



Survey Results for Unaccompanied Housing



The TSS indicates positive feedback in areas such as the overall level and quality of the leasing or housing office, the courtesy, respect and professionalism provided, safety and security.



PPV Unaccompanied Housing

Of the 5,935 surveys distributed to PPV unaccompanied housing residents, 23% responded (94.9% increase from 11.8% in FY22) generating the following average scores, based on a 100-point scale:



• Overall Satisfaction Index: 85.0 (4.8 point increase from FY22)

• Property Satisfaction Index: 82.1 (3.1 point increase from FY22)

• Service Satisfaction Index: 86.2 (6.4 point increase from FY22)



Across the two installations surveyed, 100% (2) rated in the Outstanding, Very Good, Good, or Average ranges (100.0 thru 70.0) in the Overall Score.



GOL Unaccompanied Housing

Of the 34,586 surveys distributed to GOL unaccompanied housing residents, 26 percent responded (2.2 percent increase from FY22) generating the following average scores, based on a 100-point scale:



• Overall Satisfaction Index: 80.5 (.9 point increase from FY22)

• Property Index: 79.2 (.4 point increase from FY22)

• Service Index: 81.6 (1.5 point increase from FY22)



Across the 65 installations surveyed, 86.2% (56) rated in the Outstanding, Very Good, Good, or Average ranges (100.0 thru 70.0) in the Overall Score; 9.2% (6) rated Below Average (69.9 thru 65.0); and 4.6% (3) rated Poor or Very Poor (64.9 thru 55).



A detailed summary of the FY23/Report Year 2022 TSS results can be found here: https://www.cnic.navy.mil/ffr/housing/HQ_Housing_Programs/surveys.html



Recent Efforts, Ongoing Improvements



Navy unaccompanied housing recently introduced a program to improve UH maintenance and continues to test and explore other solutions to improve the quality of Navy barracks. Last year, all 10 Navy regions have introduced maintenance QR code reporting to unaccompanied housing facilities allowing for much more efficient reporting than the previous system. When Sailors notice a maintenance issue, they can scan a unique QR code posted within the building inside their living spaces and common areas, fill out a brief online form, and submit the report to building management.



Other initiatives currently underway for unaccompanied housing include the development of an interface between enterprise Military Housing, the property management system for housing, and MAXIMO, the maintenance management system for the Public Works Department. This automated exchange will improve the tracking of maintenance requests from request through completion.



“Navy Housing truly values the opinions of Sailors and their families about their housing. The TSS is a great way to collectively express what is great about Navy Housing and what can be improved,” said Jon Skelton, CNIC Housing Operations and Policy branch manager. “I cannot thank the participants enough for the excellent response rates this year. It truly shows how important housing is to our service members when so many take time to provide this level of feedback.”



For more information about Navy Housing, go to www.cnic.navy.mil/ffr/housing.html or visit your Navy Housing Service Center.



Commander, Navy Installations Command is responsible for worldwide U.S. Navy Shore installation management, designing and developing integrated solutions for sustainment and development of Navy shore infrastructure as well as quality of life programs. CNIC oversees 10 Navy regions, 69 installations, and more than 43,000 employees who sustain the fleet, enable the fighter, and support the family. Follow CNIC on social media: Facebook, Facebook.com/NavyInstallations; Twitter, @cnichq; and Instagram, @cnichq.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.02.2023 Date Posted: 08.02.2023 14:14 Story ID: 450535 Location: WASHINGTON NAVY YARD, DC, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Results of Navy 2023 Tenant Satisfaction Survey Released, by John Belanger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.