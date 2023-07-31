The Camp Perry 2023 National Matches: A Symbol of Excellence in Competitive Shooting

CAMP PERRY, OHIO –2023 witnessed one of the most memorable editions of the Camp Perry National Matches, an iconic and time-honored event in the world of shooting sports. Held at historic Camp Perry in Port Clinton, Ohio, July 10-31, 2023, this annual gathering brought together marksmen from all walks of life, united by their passion for precision shooting and the camaraderie it fosters.



This year the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit’s own Sgt. 1st Class Brandon Green had the honor of firing the first shot during the Opening Ceremony. Green took the first shot with a Winchester Model 70 used by Gary Anderson, a two-time Olympic Gold Medalist and former USAMU veteran, 51 years ago.



Established in 1907, Camp Perry is one of the oldest and most prestigious shooting facilities in the United States. Over its long history, the range has been the hallowed ground for countless national and international shooting competitions. Nestled along the scenic shores of Lake Erie, this historic venue is not only an ideal location for shooting competitions but also a place where like-minded enthusiasts can share their passion for marksmanship.



USAMU sent four teams to instruct and compete in this year’s National Matches. The Service Pistol Team, International Rifle Team, Service Rifle Team and the Custom Firearm Shop.



Whether a seasoned veteran or a first-time attendee, each shooter is welcomed into a community of like-minded individuals who share a passion for precision, safety, and respect for the sport. This culture of camaraderie is what makes Camp Perry more than just a competition; it's a cherished tradition and a home away from home for the shooting community.



Each USAMU competitive team held a Small Arms Firing School (SAFS) to share their knowledge of the sport, provided one on one training and lead discussion panels. The Custom Firearms Shop serviced firearms of competitors and assisted in the SAFS.



Individual Pistol Awards:



Sgt. 1st Class Ryan Franks won the General Custer Trophy.



Sgt. Jason Gregoire won the CMP Service Revolver EIC Match.



Staff Sgt. Mate Standard won the Glock Camp Perry National Challenge Trophy.



Team and Special Aggregate Pistol Awards:



Team USAMU Blue won the Gold Cup Trophy.



Team AMU – Blue won the TD Smith III Trophy.



Sgt. 1st Class Ryan Franks won the General Patton Trophy.



Sgt. Jason Gregoire won the Aubrey E. Smith II Memorial Trophy.



Long Range Awards:



Spc. Adam Fitzpatrick won the Coats Brown Memorial Trophy.



National Trophies:



Staff Sgt. Ben Cleland won the National Trophy Individual and Aggregate Rifle Awards; 25th Infantry Division Trophy; Association of the United States Army Trophy; Daniel Boone Trophy; Mountain Man Trophy; U.S. Army Forces Command Trophy.



Sgt. Shane Butler and Spc. Zevin Linse won the Hearst Rifle Trophy.



Staff Sgt. Conant won The President’s Rifle Trophy.



Sgt. 1st Class Franks won the High Military National Champion’s Title.



National Trophy Team Rifle Awards:



USAMU won the Dogs of War Trophy.



Staff Sgt. Ben Cleland won the Pershing Trophy and the Rattlesnake Trophy.



Participants demonstrated remarkable consistency and discipline in their performances, impressing both fellow competitors and spectators. From shooting sports novices to Olympians, everyone had an equal opportunity to demonstrate their abilities and celebrate the spirit of competition.



Looking ahead, the legacy of the Camp Perry National Matches will undoubtedly continue to thrive, inspiring new generations of marksmen and markswomen to hone their skills, embrace the spirit of sportsmanship, and become a part of this storied history.



The 2023 Camp Perry National Matches will be remembered as a testament to the shooting community's indomitable spirit, overcoming adversity to celebrate their shared passion for precision shooting. As a symbol of sportsmanship and camaraderie, the event not only showcased remarkable marksmanship skills but also reminded us of the rich legacy and enduring tradition that the Camp Perry National Matches represent. With each passing year, this iconic gathering continues to inspire and unite shooting enthusiasts from around the world, ensuring the legacy of Camp Perry remains alive for generations to come.

