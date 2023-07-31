Space Force seeks applicants for Advanced Academic Degree, Special Experience Exchange Duties Programs ahead of August 15 deadline

The U.S. Space Force’s Advanced Academic Degree (AAD) / Special Experience Exchange Duties (SPEED) program is seeking new applicants ahead of the August 15 deadline for the 2024-2025 academic year.



The AAD-SPEED program offers a unique opportunity for Guardians to pursue higher education and obtain degrees from the Air Force Institute of Technology or a partner civilian institution, to include those that are part of the service’s University Partnership Program (UPP). Upon graduation, Guardians are placed in specific billets that leverage their advanced knowledge and skill sets.



“The Advanced Academic Degree program is key for us to develop sharper space professionals,” said Vice Chief of Space Operations Gen. David Thompson. “There’s tremendous opportunity to tap into the partnerships we’ve established with institutions at the forefront of integrated research, and I encourage Guardians to rise to the challenge.”



The program boasts a wide range of degree offerings, including space operations, mathematics, computer science, aerospace engineering, chemistry, cyber warfare, operations research, business administration and management, physics, biology, imaging sciences, data analytics, and national security studies.



The Space Force has secured funding for more than 40 new advanced academic degree opportunities.



"We want to consistently evolve and improve the quality and quantity of development opportunities available to our Guardians,” said Katharine Kelley, Deputy Chief of Space Operations for Human Capital. “By deliberately steering the right Guardians to the right opportunities at the right time, we build the intellectual capital needed to solve current and future challenges.”



The eligibility for Masters AAD programs requires applicants not to exceed 13 years of Total Active Federal Commissioned Service (TAFCS) for Officers, or 15 years Total Active Federal Military Service (TAFMS) for Enlisted as of Aug. 31, 2024. However, there are no service limitations for PhD candidates.



The program also caters to various career fields and offers comprehensive career broadening opportunities.



More detailed information on all AAD-SPEED programs, their application procedures, and deadlines can be found here.

