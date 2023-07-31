NSWC Corona Civilian Receives Corporate Operations Octopus Award

Stephanie Jacoob, Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC) Corona Division Integrated Risk Management (IRM) coordinator and Capital Investment Program lead, was awarded the Corporate Operations Department Octopus Award for her exceptional work and contributions.



The Octopus Award is presented periodically to a Corporate Operations Department – or Code 10 – teammate who demonstrates exceptional skills while excelling in their field.



“We wanted an award that was representative of our department,” said Department Head Dr. Tomas Beauchamp. “Octopuses are one of the smartest creatures in the ocean. They’re adaptable, tenacious and always move with intention, which aligns with our departmental values. We give this award to one of our team members who exemplifies outstanding leadership, accountability, service delivery, teamwork, tenacity, initiative, collaboration and customer service, all of which Stephanie has demonstrated in her work.”



Jacoob started her career at NSWC Corona in 2022, where she leads and helps increase command awareness of the IRM and Capital Investment programs.



“My job is to support, empower and engage all of the other branches and divisions,” she said. “My supervisors have been supportive in allowing me to create a vision for these programs and supporting it at an engaged level. At the end of the day, my success really is a representation of their willingness to embrace change in innovation and improvement.”



Beauchamp described Jacoob as a problem solver who provides a level of support that stands out across the department.



“She’s new to the government sector, but she’s already made such a huge impact,” said Beauchamp. “We have various tools and initiatives that she built from the bottom up or that she reenergized and reinvigorated to make them meaningful, not just for leadership and the department, but also for the employees.”



He added that recognizing the team’s accomplishments is a departmental priority.



“She's invested in our success and wants to do the best she can every single day, and that's what we want to recognize,” he said. “We want to make sure our team knows they’re making an impact, and that they are valued.”



Jacoob is currently working on her doctoral degree in organizational leadership at Concordia University Chicago and credited the support and encouragement she receives on the job with enabling her success.



“I'm honored to work with phenomenal team players,” said Jacoob. “Our code’s mascot is the octopus, and it’s symbolic because we quite literally have our arms in so many of the operational processes that support the command’s ability to execute.”



Prior to joining Team Corona, Jacoob received her bachelor’s degree in accounting and finance from St. Martin’s University in Lacey, Washington, before entering the automobile industry. In 2003, she started working at Los Angeles Air Force Base, Calif., as a budget analyst.



“While my time there was brief, it was very exciting,” she said. “I was happy to be a part of a team that was able to support some Global Positioning System satellite programs.”



After a little less than a year, she returned to the automobile industry and obtained her master’s degree in operations management from American Intercontinental University.



“I was very blessed to have an exciting and lucrative career in the automobile industry,” said Jacoob. “But after some time, I wanted to give back and contribute to something that was much larger than just myself.”



Jacoob said she hopes to continue to thrive in her current field with NSWC Corona and give back all the love and support she has received.



“Her goal is to make the projects and programs she takes on better, faster and more enjoyable,” said Corporate Business Office Division Head Julian Astudillo. “Nothing is too little for her to overlook because of her attention to detail.”



Jacoob partners with a wide variety of stakeholders from across the command to determine what the most significant operational, financial, safety or compliance risks are and communicate them to command leadership and NAVSEA Warfare Centers headquarters.



“This allows us to ensure we provide leadership visibility and have the appropriate controls in place to execute the mission while mitigating fraud, waste and abuse,” said Astudillo. “The work she does makes a difference.”



NSWC Corona Division has provided analysis and assessment for the Navy since 1964. With experience in gauging the Navy’s warfighting capability, NSWC Corona is a leader in NAVSEA data analytics. Corona utilizes networked data environments, data and visualization, and measurement technology to bridge the Navy’s data silos, enabling informed decision-making for the warfighter. Anchor to the Inland Empire Tech Bridge, NSWC Corona is located in Norco, California, with detachments in Fallbrook and Seal Beach and personnel in 14 additional locations.

