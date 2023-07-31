Building fun, faith with Legos at Vacation Bible School

Courtesy

Haley Wiggins

Public Affairs Office



FORT JOHNSON, La. — At Fort Johnson, vacation bible school means a week full of fun and learning. Each year, Fort Johnson Religious Support Office staff and volunteers put together a new military based theme for VBS, and this year’s theme is S.T.A.C.K.

Chrissa Gross, Director of Religious Education, said they do this because, though they could purchase pre themed VBS packages, when they create their own themes they are better able to connect and support the needs of their military children and Families.

Gross said military children often deal with difficult things that not every child has to go through. VBS gives them a sense of community and belonging, so they know they are not alone.

S.T.A.C.K. stands for stability, together, adversity, change and kneel. This year is all about recognizing the struggle kids have adapting to military life and offering Families the opportunity to connect through their faith.

The S.T.A.C.K. theme uses Legos (a longtime childhood favorite) to help VBS participants learn more about those concepts.

The Lego bricks used during the event fit together with every other piece, no matter what Lego kit they were originally designed for.

It’s the same for those living the military experience, said Gross.

“Everyone who has an involvement with the military fits together because they can relate to one another,” she said.

In addition to building Lego sets, the children also participate in Bible story time, games, crafts and small groups with their crew leaders. During their small groups time they can talk about what they learned that day, and can practice their memory verses.

Kids can also work together to create Lego sets as part of VBS building challenges. There is a point system that decides which group is the winner for the day based on their teamwork.

Gross said VBS couldn’t happen without their volunteers. The volunteers also practice teamwork to make sure everything runs smoothly throughout the week.

Anne Martyn is a volunteer who grew up doing service for others in her church. She said she loves participating and seeing the children’s knowledge grow.

“I am thankful that I get to help out. VBS helps the children realize they aren’t in a situation all by themselves. They see other kids their age going through the same challenges,” Martyn said.

Carson McCann, 9, attends Parkway Elementary School and took part in the Fort Johnson VBS program. He said his favorite part of VBS is the Lego building and making new friends.

“This is my second bible school this year. I’ve made too many friends to count,” McCann said.

But it’s not just the kids that can have fun at VBS.

“My favorite thing is the noise in the chapel. It comes alive during VBS week. There’s laughter, chaos, little footsteps in the halls and even a few tears,” Gross said. “I think VBS gives the kids a safe place to just be kids. One of our goals is that they can apply their faith, and the things they’re learning here in their everyday life. We want to make sure we make their lives a little better.”

For more information visit https://sites.google.com/view/fortjohnsonreligiousedstack/home

Date Taken: 07.31.2023 Location: FORT JOHNSON, LA, US