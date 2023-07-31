Wells soars to Eagle Brigade command

By Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno, 181st Multifunctional Training Brigade



Col. Charles Wells assumed command of the 181st Multifunctional Training Brigade Aug. 1, 2023, at Fort McCoy, Wis.



Wells is a former Eagle Brigade Soldier, having served previously as the commander of the 3rd Brigade Engineer Battalion, 340th Infantry Regiment, 181st MFTB.



“If you can’t tell, my family and I are greatly honored and appreciative to be rejoining the Eagle Brigade,” Wells said. “When given the chance to return to Wisconsin, Monroe County and the Fort McCoy community, we jumped at the opportunity.”



For Maj. Gen. Joseph Edwards, the commander of First Army Division West, the idea of family was something he too wanted to acknowledge by highlighting the familial bond between First Army and the Wells family.



“To those that don’t know, Charles is acting as a bookend for the Wells family,” he said. “His father, an infantry officer and retired colonel in the U.S. Army, also commanded a brigade inside First Army.”



Aside from his excitement to join the brigade, Wells outlined his expectations for the Soldiers under his charge.



“To the Soldiers and civilians within the Eagle Brigade, I look forward to serving with each one of you over the upcoming years,” he said. “I know that as a total Army team we’re going to fight to get better each day. Individually better, professionally better, collectively better … that is my expectation of everyone: better each day.”



Wells wrapped up the ceremony by sharing his beliefs on the importance of the brigade’s role in total Army readiness.



“What you do matters,” he said. “This matters. The defense of our nation and country, what you do sends a clear message to our adversaries; that the Army, the total Army, is ready to answer the nation’s call.”



-30-

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.01.2023 Date Posted: 08.02.2023 10:10 Story ID: 450511 Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Wells soars to Eagle Brigade command, by SSG Ryan Rayno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.