“Strictly GI”: discovered WW2 plane crash site memorial

86th Airlift Wing group commanders joined German Luftwaffe from NATO Allied Air Command, local civic leaders and members from the Rhineland-Pfalz Historical Research Community at a memorial service near Neustadt, Germany, July 28, 2023, to honor the American aviators of the B-17G Flying Fortress, “Strictly GI,” aircraft that crashed on Sept. 9, 1944.

The ceremony unveiled plaques at the crash site and brought the descendants of the aviators together for the first time since the crash’s investigation started in 2017. This gave the chance for the U.S. Air Force, German Luftwaffe, and local communities to strengthen ties and pay respects to past conflicts.

“I am deeply honored and grateful for having the opportunity to pay my (and Germany’s) respects to these fellow aviators,” said Lt. Col. Stefan Zwetsch, German national representative HQ NATO Allied Air Command. “They all deserve our respect for their courage and dedication as they stand for the tradition of the USAF, which is a tradition of boldness and pride.”

Col. Brent Echard, 86th Operation Group commander, also spoke to the descendants representing the 86th AW thanking them for their ancestors' service.

“The legacy [the aviators] left behind remains unforgotten and continues to thrive in the hearts of their descendants and relatives, who graciously honor us with their presence,” said Echard. “We could not stand here today if not for the bravery of Lieutenants Jensen, Burkhead, Hankey and Klein; and Sergeants Valentine, Kasperko, Laird, Morris, and Wright. May their legacy endure forever. Thank you.”

The guests of the ceremony were driven to the memorial site in the middle of the Mußbach forest by local World War II era historical military vehicles. Once the plaques had been unveiled and the military and local officials spoke, the descendants had the opportunity to meet the German local who found the plane crash as a young boy back in 1944. Attendees also witnessed a USAF C-130J Super Hercules aircraft flyover, took a walk through the forest to the exact spot where the survivors of the crash took refuge until captured, and gave speeches of their own to express their gratitude.

“Since I was a small boy, my father told me short stories about his big brother, Herman, who flew in the Army Air Corps and had been killed in a B-17,” recalled U.S. Army Lt. Col. Herman Valentine, retired, and nephew of Sgt. Herman Valentine.

Valentine expressed how his uncle inspired him and his father to join the service, but his father sadly passed before he was able to come to Germany for the memorial. He closed his speech thanking the historical research community for their work and bringing closure to so many families.

After the ceremony, all the guests and presiding officials attended a reception hosted by the city of Neustadt, and each family of the descendants each received a piece of “Strictly GI” to take back home.

