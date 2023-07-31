Panera Bread coming to Fort Gregg-Adams

Photo By Terrance Bell | The Fort Gregg-Adams Burger King, located next to the Beaty Theater on Sustainment...... read more read more Photo By Terrance Bell | The Fort Gregg-Adams Burger King, located next to the Beaty Theater on Sustainment Avenue, is scheduled to be replaced by Panera Bread, an upscale healthy and comfort food restaurant chain. With many details still to be worked out, it is expected to open sometime in 2024, said Lijima Marshall-Pierce, exchange general manager. (photo by T. Anthony Bell) see less | View Image Page

FORT GREGG-ADAMS, Va. – The post’s Burger King will step down from its throne on Sustainment Avenue next year to make way for Panera Bread – “the national healthy and comfort food chain” – according to the Army and Air Force Exchange Service manager here.



With many details still to be worked out, it is expected to open sometime in 2024, said Lajima Marshall-Pierce, exchange general manager. The facility will include a drive-thru and represents a “significant investment in the quality of life” here, she added.



“Restaurants like Panera Bread help ensure the Exchange is ready to meet the needs of every member of our military family,” Marshall-Pierce said. “The Exchange continually works to bring name-brand restaurants to the communities we are honored to serve.”



The Exchange oversees most dining establishments here to include Popeyes Louisiana Chicken, Subway, Qdoba Mexican Eats, Einstein Bros. Bagels, Charleys Philly Steaks, Panda Express, Starbucks, Pizza Hut and Tropical Smoothie Cafe.



Marshall-Pierce also announced the main exchange will add a Script Center to the facility. The Script Center – a pharmaceutical vending service allowing eligible patrons to pick up certain prescribed medicines outside of Kenner Army Health Clinic’s normal hours – is scheduled to open in roughly six months, said Sonia Wood, the clinic’s interim deputy commander of administration.



Wood said the Script Center will “provide more access for those we serve.” It is scheduled to be open seven days a week with hours that closely match those of the exchange.



AAFES’s latest developments follow a few busy months for the military retailer. An Express grand opening is set for Aug. 3, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., following an extensive months-long renovation to the facilities on Sisisky Blvd. The makeover includes an enhanced layout and the addition of food vendors Hunt Brothers Pizza and Eddie Peppers Mexican Grille.



Earlier this year, AAFES also announced an expansion of the food court at the main exchange. The project will increase the facility’s seating capacity from 140 to 360 seats. Construction is still pending due to supply-chain issues but is expected to last seven months once it starts.



For more information about AAFES services at Fort Gregg-Adams, call (804) 861-5970 or visit www.shopmyexchange.com/company/storeDetails.jsp?storeId=1042401.