Provost Marshall re-emphasizes registration after Soldiers find trove of missing bicycles

CAMP HUMPHREYS, South Korea – The U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys Provost Marshal’s Office cannot stress enough the importance of bicycle registration, which increases the chances of returning it to its rightful owner if it is found abandoned or in possession of someone else. It is also required under U.S. Forces Korea regulation 190-1.



“There’s not much we can do if a bicycle is not registered – registration is the best way to prove the bike belongs to you,” said Staff Sgt. Jacob Pickett, military police investigations non-commissioned officer in charge, provost marshal’s office. “In some cases, we have receipts, we have photos, sometimes even packing lists if the bike came over in someone’s household goods – we get lucky – but the best way to prove ownership is to have that registration.”



Since many barracks’ bicycle racks are cluttered with abandoned or unwanted bicycles, Pickett also said the community must be aware military police will occasionally do a roundup of abandoned bicycles at the request of the units.



“We won’t remove bikes that have a visible registration decal,” said Pickett. “Those that do not will receive a warning sticker on the bike and then we check back in 72 hours. If it’s still not registered, we impound it.”



Registration is always checked when bicycles are recovered or confiscated to identify ownership, added Pickett.



One Soldier was able to reclaim her bicycle earlier this month without issue about a week after it was stolen because she took time to have it registered.



Sgt. Anna Weisel, executive driver, Eight U.S. Army Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, had her bicycle stolen at the end of June.



With the help of her colleague, Sgt. Ryan Allshouse, motor sergeant, Eight Army HHBN, she was able to identify and reclaim it while uncovering a trove of missing bicycles.



Allshouse was returning to his barracks, July 2, when he noticed something out of the ordinary.



“People were in the bike rack and one of them calls out, ‘Hey, do you have the master key?’ That really caught my attention,” said Allshouse. “Everybody in the Army knows that master key means bolt cutters.”



He then saw them hoisting bicycles out of the racks and leaving, so he called Weisel and said, “I think I know who took your bike. Hurry.”



Weisel and Allshouse followed the suspicious persons back to a barracks complex and came across more than 100 bikes tucked away in a parking lot not locked up, along with pieces and parts everywhere. They returned the next day and located a bicycle that looked like hers. After confirming the serial and registration numbers she was able to take it back.



“Bike registration takes roughly 15 minutes at Maude Hall,” said Weisel. “By taking a few minutes to do these simple steps we were able to recognize, identify, and locate my stolen bike.”



Here are a few advantages of bicycle registration from the USAG Humphreys Provost Marshal’s Office:



• Registering a bicycle makes it a less attractive target for thieves. The registration decal can deter thieves because it becomes more difficult for them to sell or use the bicycle without raising suspicion.



• Registering the bicycle provides proof of ownership making it easier to identify and recover. In case the bicycle is stolen and later recovered by the police, they can easily identify it and return it. Without proper registration, it can be challenging to establish ownership and retrieve the stolen bicycle.



• A registered bicycle carries a unique decal, making it easily identifiable as registered. This can raise awareness among the public and encourage them to report suspicious activities involving the bicycle or assist in its recovery.



• Some insurance providers may require bicycle registration as a condition for coverage. Registering a bicycle ensures that ownership is properly documented, and, in case of theft or damage, a claim can be filed and potentially receive compensation.



Bicycle registration can be done by completing a USFK Form 33-E at Building 6400, which will then be on file with the Area III Pass and ID Office. The owner will be issued a registration decal to be affixed to the bicycle.



“Make sure to retain proof of ownership and understand how important it is to register your bike, said Weisel. “With maintaining a copy of your registration, or a picture, taking photos of your bike and remembering your serial number, make and model you enable yourself to file the appropriate police report if it becomes missing or stolen.”