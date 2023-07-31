7th Air Force Command Chief kicks off tenure with Kunsan AB visit

Photo By Senior Airman Karla Parra | Chief Master Sgt. Jeremiah W. Ross, 7th Air Force command chief, prepares for a brief...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Karla Parra | Chief Master Sgt. Jeremiah W. Ross, 7th Air Force command chief, prepares for a brief with 8th Medical Group leadership during his visit at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 25, 2023. Ross serves as the personal advisor to the 7th AF commander, Lt. Gen. Scott L. Pleus, on all matters regarding the welfare, readiness, morale and proper utilization of more than 8,500 Total Force Airmen and family members across the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra) see less | View Image Page

KUNSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea -- The Wolf Pack welcomed Chief Master Sgt. Jeremiah W. Ross, 7th Air Force command chief, for his first immersion tour, July 25, 2023.



Ross chose Kunsan AB as his first base immersion to build a foundational understanding of the installation’s battle rhythm and determine how he could best advise the 7th Air Force commander, Lt. Gen. Scott L. Pleus, on all matters regarding the welfare, readiness, morale, and proper utilization of more than 8,500 total force Airmen and family members stationed within the Korean peninsula.



“I only have two years in the seat, so my intent is to leverage my knowledge, position and experience to lean in and continue to foster the ‘ready to fight tonight’ mentality,” said Ross. “The sooner that I can identify opportunities to support, the quicker we can begin that process.”



Ross met with Airmen from the 8th Maintenance Group, 8th Medical Group, 8th Operations Group, 8th Communications Squadron and 8th Security Forces Squadron.



The visit served as an opportunity for Ross to connect with Airmen and obtain a greater insight into their needs and concerns to better focus his efforts.



“It’s always nice to put a face to a name when it comes to our leadership,” said Airman 1st Class Victor Martinez Leon, 8th Communication Squadron client systems technician. “Chief Ross was really cool. He came over to our shop to ask us about our quality of life here at Kunsan and while some of us were shyer than others to express our concerns, what stood out to me was that he really seemed to care about what we had to say.”



Ross decided to visit the Wolf Pack less than two weeks after arriving in his new position.



“I realize this was a short-notice trip,” said Ross. “It was meant to be informal to meet with teams and leadership to see how I could use the authority delegated to my position to best influence and cut through bureaucracy to make things better for Airmen and their families.”



When asked what he hopes to achieve during his tenure, Ross said, “That’s a question bigger than Kunsan and Osan because, aside from the intense nature of these assignments, they also have an impact on families.”



“I’d like to get us to a point where Korea is an assignment of choice,” said Ross. “Where Airmen can bring their families and are more likely to stay longer, increasing the likelihood of talent retention.”



Ross intends to ensure Kunsan AB remains ready and equipped to employ the airpower necessary to deter aggression, maintain the Armistice and defend the Republic of Korea if called upon.