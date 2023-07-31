2nd Security Force Assistance Brigade trains in Fort Johnson sweltering heat

FORT JOHNSON, La. — Approximately 160 Soldiers from the 2nd Security Force Assistance Brigade hailing from Fort Liberty, North Carolina, often called “the center of the military universe”, gathered at Tiger Land Theater to conduct an after-action review of their time at the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Johnson. The brigade arrived at Fort Johnson July 7 and spent two weeks simulating a large-scale combat operation in the grueling Louisiana heat as part of a rotational exercise.

The 2nd Brigade, established November 2018 upon the 1st SFAB’s return from Afghanistan, are part of a specialized U.S. Army collective known as the Security Force Assistance Command. These highly trained Soldiers, also called advisors, are tasked with the core mission to advise, support, liaise and assess operations with allied and partner nations.

Col. Jason Clarke, 2nd SFAB commander, briefly went over the purpose of the exercise as well as his experience and the objective at hand.

“We are down here right now to prove a concept for a large-scale combat operation rotation with advisors,” Clarke said. “We had several different training objectives that we needed to accomplish. Advisors have a series of different missions that include advising, supporting, liaising and assessing partner forces. We do this in competition through crisis into conflict. We are at JRTC to stress the systems in order to increase our ability as advisors with a peer-partner force in a combat operations scenario. Overall, we met our training objectives, and we will take what we learned at Fort Johnson and will continue to improve. Additionally we will share these experiences and lessons learned throughout our formation and with other SFABs to make us all better in large-scale combat operations.”

The AAR focused on achieving objectives during the rotation, advisor team activities, discussion on areas of improvement and the overall success of the exercise. The review concluded with Maj. Gen. Donn Hill, commanding general of the Security Force Assistance Command and the first brigade commander of 2nd SFAB, giving personal feedback from his observations during the training as well as recognizing Soldiers for their outstanding efforts and performance. Outside, the Soldiers came together in front of the famous “Tiger Land” sign for a final group photo before returning to their respective locations.

