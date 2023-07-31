Empowering the Nest: Civilian Crow College

Photo By Capt. Benjamin Aronson | Civilian members of the 350th Spectrum Warfare Wing attend the initial meeting of the...... read more read more Photo By Capt. Benjamin Aronson | Civilian members of the 350th Spectrum Warfare Wing attend the initial meeting of the Civilian Crow College at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., Aug. 1, 2023. Civilian Crow College is the wing's first professional development course aimed at its civilian members and is focused on developing them as future leaders with an electronic warfare backdrop. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Benjamin Aronson) see less | View Image Page

EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FLA. -- As the leading electronic warfare (EW) wing of the U.S. Air Force, the 350th Spectrum Warfare Wing (SWW) recently started the Civilian Crow College, a 24-month professional development program. The program is open to all wing civilians in any career field, and it is aimed to provide tailored growth and developmental opportunities.



Civilian Crow College was finalized in 2023 to further develop and invest in the wing’s civilian corps while aiding to retain the talent currently at the wing, explained Shannon Conklin, 850th Spectrum Warfare Group chief engineer.



“The course will include 15-person cohorts and enables continuous learning, beginning with key leadership skills and the development of mid and long-term leadership goals,” said Conklin. “The program course work is comprised of soft skills training and development courses, which consists of six modules that include; Leadership Development, Communications, Critical Thinking, Innovative Teaming, Professional Competencies, and Project Management.”



As the 350th SWW continues to grow the Crows also hope it will be a recruitment vehicle to draw top talent to their mission.



“Engagement opportunities throughout the program will consist of in-person and online classes and training, facilitated events with their cohort, and guest speaker engagements with leaders in the field,” said Conklin. “In addition to these modules, there will be ongoing voluntary events to promote the health and wellness of participants, to include both in person lessons and self-driven resources.”



The 350th SWW’s decision to venture into the realm of academia comes as no surprise, because with a commitment to shaping the future of EW professionals, the inauguration of Civilian Crow College is just one of many ways the 350th SWW invests in their people.



“We believe investing in our personnel will improve the retention of quality staff within the wing by providing a tailored growth and development opportunity, which creates a culture of learning and widens their professional network,” said Conklin.



The 15 participants that were selected came from across the wing and are set to begin Civilian Crow College August 1.



“I am honored to have been selected; this was a competitive selection,” said Mayra Guerra, 350th SWW director of inspections. “I have been in other professional courses such as the [DAF] Emerging Leader Course, which is offered through the Air Force, but Civilian Crow College is specifically tailored to the 350th SWW’s mission, which is something that cannot be found anywhere else.”



This initiative demonstrates the wing’s commitment to fostering expertise and cultivating a highly skilled civilian force capable of meeting complex challenges.



“Our people are our greatest asset,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Josh Koslov, 350th SWW commander. “We owe it to our amazing civilian Airmen to provide mentorship, career pathways and guidance on learning and development. Through our deliberate support of our civilian employees’ growth and development, we will increase their trust, job satisfaction, and commitment to our organization which will become our number one recruitment tool to fill the 350th SWW’s 400 plus vacancies.”



For more information on career opportunities at the 350th SWW and dominating the spectrum, please check out https://www.usajobs.gov, https://www.350sww.af.mil/Careers/, and https://www.aftc.af.mil/About-Us/Jobs/.