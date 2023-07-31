Oregon National Guard Soldier recognized for heroic actions

Photo By John Hughel | Oregon Army National Guard Sgt. Colton A. Church, an Infantryman assigned to the 3rd...... read more read more Photo By John Hughel | Oregon Army National Guard Sgt. Colton A. Church, an Infantryman assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 116th Cavalry Regiment, pauses for a photograph following his presentation ceremony for the Army Soldier’s Medal held at the Orchards Combat Training Center near Boise, Idaho on July 21, 2023. Sgt. Church has served in the Oregon National Guard for 13 years and was award the Soldier’s Medal for saving the life of a stranded passenger from a burning vehicle near Adair, Oregon on September 23, 2020. (National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

BOISE, Idaho - National Guard Soldiers traditionally use their annual training to sharpen their military occupational skills, while updating their current capabilities and building on past successes. In many ways it is part of the Army’s ‘R2’ foundation, helping to enhance personal readiness and resilience.



While visiting the Soldiers of the 3rd Battalion, 116th Cavalry Regiment during their annual training at the Orchards Combat Operation Center, Idaho on July 21, 2023, Maj. Gen. Michael E. Stencel, the Adjutant General for the Oregon National Guard, got an up-close look at the units training. He also used the occasion to recognize one of the Soldiers, whose readiness and resilience contributed to an extraordinary act of heroism.



On September 23, 2020, near Adair, Oregon, Sgt. Colton A. Church disregarded his own personal safety when he entered a burning vehicle to evacuate a stranded passenger. He exposed himself to smoke inhalation and open flames and evacuated the individual to a safe location. His quick thinking and daring action saved the life of the individual before the Adair Fire and Rescue team could arrive on scene.



“Oftentimes we ask ourselves, would we personally respond to the same situation the same way Sergeant Church did,” Stencel said rhetorically, while addressing the unit member’s gathered in formation after presenting, The U.S. Army Soldier’s Medal to Sgt. Church. “But in this case, we know the outcome – because of Sergeant Church’s actions and immediate response, he ran toward the fire and saved a fellow Oregonian.”



The awarding of the Soldier’s Medal is exceptionally rare. It was first introduced in 1926, and is presented to a person who is a member of the armed forces of the United States, while serving in any capacity with the Army, in distinguishing themselves by heroism in a non-combative event.



Sergeant Church has been a member of the 3rd Battalion, 116th Cavalry Regiment for nearly 13 years, serving as an ’11 Bravo,’ Army Infantryman for his entire career as a Citizen-Soldier with the Oregon Army National Guard. He grew up in Jackson, Michigan before eventually moving to his current residence in Salem, Oregon. In his civilian career he's been a metal worker for the past 24 years and recently joined the iron worker union in Portland.



“I am incredibly humbled by this award, but you don’t do this for the benefits, you don’t do it for pay – you do this because you believe in a higher purpose, a higher cause,” Church said, reflecting on the actions that led to the award. “I don’t think for a second – any of these guys would have hesitated either, and would have done the same thing. Because honestly, you do it because you want to protect your buddies, family, country, and way of life.”



He said that the medal, “stands for the spirit we all share and being here,” while spending time catching up with his co-workers and family members in attendance following the ceremony.



With his three sons present at the ceremony, Church said that two of his sons are enlisted or currently preparing to join the National Guard. “My son Trace is already in, my son Declan is about to join. They’re both 11 Bravo’s, but my youngest, still too young to join, wants to go in as well.”



This tradition of serving in the military stems from generations of Church’s family that have worn the uniform proudly before him, and now being carried forward with his sons.



“Both my Grandfathers served in World War II and their brothers, along with all of my uncles…nearly every male member of my family has served in some place,” he said, noting that one of his grandmothers was a ‘Rosie Riveter,’ during WWII. “She was a machinist and later went to work on the Apollo, Mercury and [Project] Orion projects for NASA.”



The official citation for Sergeant Church’s Soldier’s Medal reads as followed: "For extraordinary heroism and achievement in the face of great risk of personal injury near Adair, Oregon, on September 23rd, 2020. Sergeant Church distinguished himself by gaining entry into a burning vehicle, disregarding his own personal safety, rescuing a man, and evacuating him from the vehicle to a safe location. Sergeant Church entered the burning vehicle exposing himself to smoke inhalation and open flames, cleared the vehicle, and set the conditions for Adair Rural Fire and Rescue when they arrived on the scene. Sergeant Church's quick thinking and deliberate disregard to his own personal safety in the face of adversity saved the life of an Oregonian that day. Sergeant Church's heroic actions bring great credit to himself, 3-116 Cavalry, 82 Brigade Troop Command, the Oregon Army National Guard, and the United States Army."