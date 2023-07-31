Kessel Run opens hiring cycle to seek top tech talent

BOSTON (August 1, 2023) – Kessel Run is looking for top talent to staff a number of high-level positions within its organization.



A total of 11 remote and hybrid positions are available including key positions such as: Deputy Chief Security Officer, Deputy Chief Technology Officer, Senior Architect and Warfighting Architect. Applications will be accepted until Aug. 14. To find out more information, or apply, visit Kessel Run’s website: (https://kesselrun.af.mil/careers/jobs.html)



“We are looking for successful individuals with years of experience to help lead the United States Air Force in building capabilities that will win, or deter, the next major conflict,” said Col. Richard Lopez, Kessel Run’s senior materiel leader. “If you’ve built a successful career, and are now looking for something new and meaningful, like serving your nation, you’re exactly who we want. Come join this incredible team.”



Kessel Run is a Division within Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s Digital Directorate, and is the System Program Office for the Air Operations Center weapon system.



They manage technologies that are “core programs,” aligned under the newly established Department of the Air Force Integrating Program Executive Officer for Command, Control, Communications and Battle Management. Core programs are the capabilities needed to build

the “DAF BATTLE NETWORK,” an integrated system of systems fusing command and control nodes, sensors, and shooters across air and space.



We are an Agile Delivery Organization. We sustain the existing Air Operations Center baseline, and architect, manufacture, and operate intuitively designed wing- and operational-level command and control systems to function effectively in highly contested environments.



Kessel Run enables America’s warfighters to effectively compete against our nation’s adversaries.

