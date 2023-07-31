Antiterrorism Awareness Month 2023 at Fort McCoy: Safeguarding against threats, both foreign, domestic

August 2023 marks the 14th Antiterrorism (AT) Awareness Month within the Department of Defense.



AT awareness is the fundamental understanding of both the terrorist threat and the measures employed to reduce our vulnerability to terrorism. AT is one of the 13 independent, yet mutually supporting, pillars of the broader Army Protection Program. Other enablers include physical security, emergency management, law enforcement, operations security, continuity of operations, cybersecurity, fire and emergency services, insider threat, mission assurance, security programs, and suitability.



In February 2023, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence released the “Annual Threat Assessment of the U.S. Intelligence Community” report. This report stated, “U.S. persons and interests at home and abroad will face a persistent and increasingly diverse threat from terrorism during the next year. Individuals and cells adhering to ideologies espoused by ISIS, al-Qa’ida, or the transnational racially or ethnically motivated violent extremists movement pose a significant terrorist threat to U.S. persons, facilities, and interests.”



Despite the recent loss of many prominent leaders, these groups adapt quickly, and their ideology and propaganda will, almost certainly, continue to inspire attacks in the West, including the U.S.



Foreign terrorist organizations are not the only groups that threaten the U.S. In May 2023, the Department of Homeland Security released their latest National Terrorism Advisory System Bulletin indicating the U.S. remains in a heightened threat environment.



The bulletin states, “Lone offenders and small groups motivated by a range of ideological beliefs and personal grievances continue to pose a persistent and lethal threat to the homeland. Both domestic violent extremists and those associated with foreign terrorist organizations continue to attempt to motivate supporters to conduct attacks in the Homeland, including through violent extremist messaging and online calls for violence.”



Army protection efforts and personnel must evolve to match the ever-changing threat. Vigilance and awareness are key to combatting terrorism at home and abroad. AT awareness is everyone’s responsibility.



An actively involved community is essential to preventing terrorist, extremist or insider attacks and supports the Army’s top priorities of people and readiness. Commanders, civilian managers and directors at all levels must continually update risk assessments based upon current threat information to ensure they employ the appropriate countermeasures to protect their personnel, assets and resources. Individuals should practice vigilance throughout the year and incorporate AT training and best practices to protect themselves, their families, organizations and communities.



Lessons learned from past attacks revealed at least one bystander, that had observed a pre-attack indicator, failed to report it. Remember to rely on your senses. If it doesn’t look right…report it. If it doesn’t smell right…report it. It doesn’t sound right…report it. If you “See Something, Say Something!”



Fort McCoy will promote antiterrorism education and awareness throughout the month of August 2023 and will ensure completion of required annual Antiterrorism Level 1 Awareness Training, which is offered online at https://jkodirect.jten.mil/Atlas2/faces/page/login/Login.seam.



Also, following is some guidance on what to report:



 People drawing or measuring important buildings.



 Strangers asking questions about security forces or procedures.



 A briefcase, suitcase, backpack or package left behind.



 Cars or trucks left in No Parking zones in front of important buildings.



 Intruders found in secure areas.



 A person wearing clothes too big and bulky and/or too hot for the weather.



 Chemical smells or fumes that worry you.



 Questions about sensitive information, such as building blueprints, security plans, or VIP travel schedules, without the right to know.



 Purchasing supplies or equipment that can be used to make bombs.



 Purchasing uniforms without having the proper credentials.



(Submitted by Fort McCoy Antiterrorism Office.)

Date Taken: 08.01.2023