NTAG Sailor Represents Navy at IndyCar Race Weekend

NEWTON, Iowa (July 31, 2023) – Builder 1st Class Chris Beeler, assigned to the Navy Recruiting Station (NRS) Des Moines, Iowa, was able to represent the Navy as part of a Joint Armed Forces Color Guard on July 22, 2023.



The color guard consisted of members of the Army, Navy, Marines, and Air Force, and took place at the Iowa Speedway in Newton, Iowa, as part of pre-race ceremonies honoring service members of the U.S. armed forces during the IndyCar Race weekend July 21-23, 2023.



“There in not much Navy presence around this area of the U.S., so to be able to represent [the Navy] in an event that was nationally televised was a huge honor for me,” said Beeler.



Beeler has been serving in the U.S. Navy for 17 years, and has been deployed to Rota, Spain, São Tomé and Príncipe, Iraq, Afghanistan twice, Djibouti and Kenya before being assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Northern Plains.



“I have served with all the other branches of service throughout my deployments in the last 17 years,” said Beeler. “To be able to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with my brothers and sisters from other branches on a stage that big is something that I take tremendous pride in.”



Along with Beeler, from NRS Des Moines, Sailors from various other recruiting stations and the Navy Reserve detachment in the Iowa area, all in the area of NTAG Northern Plains, were also able to take part in the event by setting up a information booth on the Midway.



“Before taking part of the color guard on Saturday I was able to engage with race spectators and vendors and provide them with information about the Navy,” said Beeler. “Not only did we get to inform them of opportunities that the Navy has to offer potential Future Sailors, but its important that we inform everyday civilians of the importance and significance of the Navy and what it is we do for our country and allied and partner nations.”



Beeler, originally from Viola, Arkansas, grew up in Tabor, Iowa, said he chose to come back to Iowa as part of NTAG Northern Plains because he knows of the caliber of people in this area, and wanted to not only share with them the available opportunities the Navy has to offer, but to share his experiences with them as well.



“The Navy has allowed me to see the world and contribute to the greater good on a global scale,” said Beeler. “Having a career in the Navy has given me a another family, my military family, and has provided me a valuable skills and training to set me up for a successful life when the time comes for me to retire.”

NTAG Northern Plains is responsible for the U.S. Navy’s enlisted and officer recruiting, covering 393,000 square miles in the states of North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota, and parts of Illinois, Nebraska and Wisconsin.



For more information on opportunities with the Navy, go to www.navy.com, or visit your local U.S. Navy recruiting office.



