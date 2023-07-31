Education Highlight: Staff Sgt. Spencer Truman graduates college debt free

Staff Sgt. Spencer Truman, 232d Intelligence Squadron, Iowa Air National Guard, graduated from Iowa State University this spring with a B.A. in Criminal Justice and a B.A. in Psychology.



Truman used the Iowa National Guard Service Scholarship for all four years of his time at Iowa State University, and the Post 9/11 GI bill after his first year of college. Truman was able to convert his Montgomery GI bill to the Post 9/11 GI bill with the active-duty service time which he accumulated before being admitted to ISU, as well as during the summer between school semesters.



“I found both benefits to be incredibly advantageous to my education, as I did not have to work a side job at my university to support myself,” said Truman.



Truman’s primary motive for joining the Air National Guard was educational benefits. With the guard, he was able to pay off his schooling and still have leftover finances for housing, food, and textbooks. Truman was debt-free and could have discharged shortly after graduating but chose to re-enlist because of the friendships and support he had developed in his unit. Another reason I chose to join the guard was to have a sense of purpose in serving something greater than myself. I feel satisfied regarding both motives.



“I’m very happy and grateful to be debt-free,” said Truman. “I often forget that I’m in the minority as a debt free college graduate. I feel as though most people should have the ability to pursue a higher education within their means without having to take out a loan.”



Truman said he strongly recommends the Guard to high school graduates, especially because it gives time to reflect on what they want to study and how to utilize the education.



“By the time you’ve been trained in your military occupation and gained access to the Guard’s educational benefits, you would have already gained a plethora of skills that can easily translate to the civilian sector,” said Truman. “There is also the benefit of meeting interesting people from all walks of life in the Guard, a benefit of which I have greatly enjoyed.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.06.2023 Date Posted: 08.01.2023 11:32 Story ID: 450419 Location: DES MOINES, IA, US Web Views: 13 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Education Highlight: Staff Sgt. Spencer Truman graduates college debt free, by MSgt Michael Kelly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.