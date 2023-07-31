Agency employees complete Emerging Leaders Program

FORT GREGG-ADAMS, Va. – Defense Contract Management Agency’s Total Force Directorate held a virtual graduation ceremony July 18, to celebrate the accomplishments of 42 agency employees who completed the 2023 Emerging Leaders Program.
The cohort of employees from around the agency represented many different job series and have successfully completed the demanding 18-month program, bringing enhanced skills and knowledge back to their specialties.
“I have learned a lot and it has been a blessing for my career,” said John Yeban, one of the recent graduates assigned to DCMA International’s Europe office as an industrial specialist.
The ELP provides high-potential employees a path to enhance their skills and abilities in the Department of Defense leadership competencies through two groups based on grade. The first group is offered to federal employees in grades GS-6 to GS-11 and the other is for federal employees in grades GS-12 to GS-13. However, all participants received the same access to senior leadership, networking opportunities within the agency and a formal mentorship program.
“The graduates should be very proud of their accomplishments,” said Clint Covert, Total Force Programs Branch team lead. “In addition to achieving course requirements, 33% of the participants received a promotion during the course of the program.”
This was the second iteration of students to attend the ELP since its pilot launch last year. The course fostered continuous learning and provided opportunities for growth, enabling participants to gain real-life experiences. It also emphasizes the importance of lasting professional relationships by facilitating collaboration and support through its forums.
“The ELP framework provides a way for employees to develop critical leadership competencies essential to successful mission execution and customer satisfaction,” Covert said. “I am not aware of another program for emerging leaders that provides the number of different types of leadership development opportunities to enhance their skills and abilities in the DOD leadership competencies.”
2023 Emerging Leaders Program Graduates:
Michael Ahlberg — DCMA Hartford, Eastern Region Command
Kathleen Balon — DCMA Denver, Western Region Command
Keith Becker — DCMA Cleveland, Central Region Command
Eugene Bice — DCMA NPO New Orleans, Eastern Region Command
Brittany Blue — DCMA Atlanta, Eastern Region Command
David Boyle — DCMA Europe, International Command
Roxana Brown — DCMA Atlanta, Cost & Pricing Region Command (General Counsel)
Gabriel Bush — DCMA Chicago, Central Region Command
Kenneth Close — DCMA Pratt & Whitney, Eastern Region Command
Jason Connett — DCMA NSEO, Eastern Region Command
Mary Forcier — DCMA Hartford, Eastern Region Command
Elizabeth French — DCMA Phoenix - Scottsdale, Western Region Command
Martín Garay MacLean — DCMA Special Programs East, Special Program Command
Thomas Green — DCMA Sikorsky, Eastern Region Command
Matthew Guenther — IT, Information Technology Directorate
Emily Haggan — DCMA Hartford, Eastern Region Command
Rudy Jasmin — DCMA LM Moorestown, Eastern Region Command
Elaine King — DCMA Headquarters, Financial and Business Operations Directorate
Timothy Lee — DCMA EVMS, Portfolio Management & Business Integration Directorate
Jason Loveless — DCMA Baltimore, Eastern Region Command
Naseer Murray — DCMA NSEO, Eastern Region Command
Morris Nagibi — DCMA Carson, Western Region Command
Tafsir Ndiaye — DCMA Springfield, Eastern Region Command
Joseph Niles — DCMA Denver, Western Region Command
Priyam Patel — DCMA Palmdale, Western Region Command
Charles Rodriguez — DCMA San Antonio, AIMO Region Command
Jermaine Samuel — DCMA Santa Ana, Western Region Command
Evelyn Soto — DCMA St. Petersburg, Eastern Region Command
Shaun Spurlin — DCMA Baltimore, Eastern Region Command
Mark Stopa — DCMA Hartford, Eastern Region Command (General Counsel)
Ralph Tan — DCMA Boeing Seattle, Western Region Command
Jay Tarrant — DCMA Oklahoma City, AIMO Region Command
Michael Vittorio — DCMA Special Programs West, Special Program Command
Hanyan Wang — DCMA San Diego, Western Region Command
Shaun Weir — DCMA Seattle, Western Region Command
Georgette White — DCMA Headquarters, Financial and Business Operations Directorate
June Wilson — DCMA Manassas, Eastern Region Command
Scott Wise — DCMA Baltimore, Special Program Command
Teresa Wright — DCMA Detroit, Central Region Command
Victoria Wright — DCMA Philadelphia, Eastern Region Command
Felisha Wyatt — DCMA-Headquarters, Contracts Directorate
Paul John Yeban — DCMA Hampton, Eastern Region Command
