Agency employees complete Emerging Leaders Program

FORT GREGG-ADAMS, Va. – Defense Contract Management Agency’s Total Force Directorate held a virtual graduation ceremony July 18, to celebrate the accomplishments of 42 agency employees who completed the 2023 Emerging Leaders Program.



The cohort of employees from around the agency represented many different job series and have successfully completed the demanding 18-month program, bringing enhanced skills and knowledge back to their specialties.



“I have learned a lot and it has been a blessing for my career,” said John Yeban, one of the recent graduates assigned to DCMA International’s Europe office as an industrial specialist.



The ELP provides high-potential employees a path to enhance their skills and abilities in the Department of Defense leadership competencies through two groups based on grade. The first group is offered to federal employees in grades GS-6 to GS-11 and the other is for federal employees in grades GS-12 to GS-13. However, all participants received the same access to senior leadership, networking opportunities within the agency and a formal mentorship program.



“The graduates should be very proud of their accomplishments,” said Clint Covert, Total Force Programs Branch team lead. “In addition to achieving course requirements, 33% of the participants received a promotion during the course of the program.”



This was the second iteration of students to attend the ELP since its pilot launch last year. The course fostered continuous learning and provided opportunities for growth, enabling participants to gain real-life experiences. It also emphasizes the importance of lasting professional relationships by facilitating collaboration and support through its forums.



“The ELP framework provides a way for employees to develop critical leadership competencies essential to successful mission execution and customer satisfaction,” Covert said. “I am not aware of another program for emerging leaders that provides the number of different types of leadership development opportunities to enhance their skills and abilities in the DOD leadership competencies.”





2023 Emerging Leaders Program Graduates:



Michael Ahlberg — DCMA Hartford, Eastern Region Command

Kathleen Balon — DCMA Denver, Western Region Command

Keith Becker — DCMA Cleveland, Central Region Command

Eugene Bice — DCMA NPO New Orleans, Eastern Region Command

Brittany Blue — DCMA Atlanta, Eastern Region Command

David Boyle — DCMA Europe, International Command

Roxana Brown — DCMA Atlanta, Cost & Pricing Region Command (General Counsel)

Gabriel Bush — DCMA Chicago, Central Region Command

Kenneth Close — DCMA Pratt & Whitney, Eastern Region Command

Jason Connett — DCMA NSEO, Eastern Region Command

Mary Forcier — DCMA Hartford, Eastern Region Command

Elizabeth French — DCMA Phoenix - Scottsdale, Western Region Command

Martín Garay MacLean — DCMA Special Programs East, Special Program Command

Thomas Green — DCMA Sikorsky, Eastern Region Command

Matthew Guenther — IT, Information Technology Directorate

Emily Haggan — DCMA Hartford, Eastern Region Command

Rudy Jasmin — DCMA LM Moorestown, Eastern Region Command

Elaine King — DCMA Headquarters, Financial and Business Operations Directorate

Timothy Lee — DCMA EVMS, Portfolio Management & Business Integration Directorate

Jason Loveless — DCMA Baltimore, Eastern Region Command

Naseer Murray — DCMA NSEO, Eastern Region Command

Morris Nagibi — DCMA Carson, Western Region Command

Tafsir Ndiaye — DCMA Springfield, Eastern Region Command

Joseph Niles — DCMA Denver, Western Region Command

Priyam Patel — DCMA Palmdale, Western Region Command

Charles Rodriguez — DCMA San Antonio, AIMO Region Command

Jermaine Samuel — DCMA Santa Ana, Western Region Command

Evelyn Soto — DCMA St. Petersburg, Eastern Region Command

Shaun Spurlin — DCMA Baltimore, Eastern Region Command

Mark Stopa — DCMA Hartford, Eastern Region Command (General Counsel)

Ralph Tan — DCMA Boeing Seattle, Western Region Command

Jay Tarrant — DCMA Oklahoma City, AIMO Region Command

Michael Vittorio — DCMA Special Programs West, Special Program Command

Hanyan Wang — DCMA San Diego, Western Region Command

Shaun Weir — DCMA Seattle, Western Region Command

Georgette White — DCMA Headquarters, Financial and Business Operations Directorate

June Wilson — DCMA Manassas, Eastern Region Command

Scott Wise — DCMA Baltimore, Special Program Command

Teresa Wright — DCMA Detroit, Central Region Command

Victoria Wright — DCMA Philadelphia, Eastern Region Command

Felisha Wyatt — DCMA-Headquarters, Contracts Directorate

Paul John Yeban — DCMA Hampton, Eastern Region Command

