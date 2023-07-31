Army/DLA Service Day leads to data-driven solutions

Photo By Lindsay Grant | From left, Vice Adm. Michelle C. Skubic, Defense Logistics Agency director; Marion...... read more read more Photo By Lindsay Grant | From left, Vice Adm. Michelle C. Skubic, Defense Logistics Agency director; Marion Whicker, Army Materiel Command executive deputy to the commanding general; Maj. Gen. Heidi Hoyle, acting deputy chief of staff, G-4; and Lt. Gen. Chris Mohan, AMC deputy commanding general, are briefed during Army/DLA Service Day on Redstone Arsenal, July 24. | Photo by Lindsay Grant, Army Materiel Command Public and Congressional Affairs Office see less | View Image Page

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – Military and civilian leaders across Army Materiel Command and Defense Logistics Agency convened to discuss the critical issue of supply availability in the Army during Army/DLA Service Day July 24 at Redstone Arsenal. Recognizing the challenges posed by an increasingly complex global landscape, leaders from both agencies came together to explore how data-driven solutions could revolutionize the way the Army addresses its logistical needs.



Supply availability is the backbone of any successful military operation, said Lt. Gen. Christopher Mohan, AMC deputy commanding general. From the frontline Soldiers to support personnel, the seamless flow of essential resources is vital for maintaining readiness and mission success.



However, with geopolitical uncertainties, fluctuating demand and intricate supply networks, the traditional approaches to supply management no longer suffice. This prompted AMC and DLA leaders to look for innovative solutions.



“We need to be focused on our responsibility to deliver to the warfighter,” Mohan said. “Today is about peeling back the onion, rolling up our sleeves and finding solutions to get things done.”



AMC and DLA leaders explored ways to harness the power of data analytics and technology to optimize the supply chain, enhance responsiveness and minimize waste. By utilizing advanced analytics, the Army aims to gain actionable insights into inventory levels, demand patterns, lead times and supplier performance. These data-driven insights could enable leaders in theater to make informed decisions and allocate resources more effectively.



“Data analytics give us better visibility of the current and future needs of our warfighters,” Vice Adm. Michelle C. Skubic, DLA director, said.



DLA and AMC Analysis Group experts are using data to holistically see the supply chain, understand the military’s current state of readiness and measure supply and demand across the U.S. military, allies and partners. The tool that both agencies contributed to involves a built-in predictive capability, can forecast consumption rates and predict future supply needs.



“We collaborated with the goal of providing real-time inventory data for all classes of supply across the DOD to the brigade level,” Patrick Kelleher, DLA executive director of operations and sustainment, said. “These platforms are ready to be used today to help leaders in theater make decisions.”



This collaboration comes at a time when AMC is moving to become a data-centric organization that provides decision support and analytics at the edge by identifying problems and solving them before they even occur.



Both agencies provide maneuver support to the U.S. military, allies and partners, and many logisticians from AMC go on to serve in positions at DLA. This enables the agencies to achieve solutions through teamwork during events like Army/DLA Service Day.



“There is no stronger bond than that between AMC and DLA,” Skubic said. “The people in this room are providing readiness on every corner of the planet.”