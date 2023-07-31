Accountability plays a key role within any organization

Accountability, diversity, forward thinking, learning, mutual support, professionalism, and trust are the Joint Munitions Command’s Links of Success, and they help form the backbone of the enterprise.



Fourteen letters are strung together to form accountability, and there are six syllables within the word. However, what exactly does it mean?



Per Merriam-Webster, accountability is “an obligation or willingness to accept responsibility or to account for one's actions.” This expectation applies at every level, from new employees to supervisors. Individuals, regardless of their position, can embrace accountability by acknowledging their responsibilities and making a commitment to fulfill their role. This involves completing specific tasks and meeting requirements.



For leaders, accountability also encompasses the success of their teams. They can foster an environment of accountability by encouraging everyone to share their goals and performance information.



“Accountability is the glue that keeps us together, it ensures no one is left behind and strengthens us as a result,” said Aimee Bland, who is the Government-Owned, Government-Operated division chief in the Organic Industrial Base Support Directorate for JMC. “Those who hold themselves, their peers, and their leaders accountable are the ones who hold the team together and make us stronger.”



Accountability encompasses the entirety of an organization. This involves the clear articulation of values, the mission, and expectations by leaders, and ensuring that all employees are held to equitable standards.



“Without accountability execution suffers; and a lack of accountability can have a snowball effect throughout the team,” John Wright, who is the director and vice president of marketing at MCGB Properties Ltd., said in a 2016 article, published by Forbes, titled “Why Accountability is Critical for Achieving Winning Results.”



“Accountability becomes embedded into corporate culture by making it everyone’s responsibility, establishing meaningful goals and team buy-in, building trust through support and encouragement, empowering everyone on the team and celebrating successes together,” Wright added.



The importance of accountability in the workplace lies in its ability to motivate individuals to perform their tasks effectively and efficiently. A workplace that values accountability can cultivate greater commitment and enhance employee satisfaction. Assuming responsibility for one's actions and work instills a sense of autonomy and control, leading to a more positive impact. Other benefits of workplace accountability include clearer priorities, enhanced communication, greater trust among colleagues, heightened employee satisfaction, higher engagement, increased morale, more effective project execution, and reduced turnover rates.



Accountability in the workplace also plays a crucial role in developing healthy and productive work relationships. Individuals who take responsibility for their actions are more likely to show empathy to their coworkers and treat them with kindness and respect.



For example, when individuals make a commitment to accomplish a project or assignment, they assume responsibility for fulfilling it within a reasonable period. This showcases their recognition of how their efforts affect their peers and reveals a sincere desire to make a constructive impact.



And what are some ways to increase accountability in the workplace? To enhance accountability, clearly define expectations, allow both negative and positive feedback, and utilize work tracking tools such as daily and weekly reports.

