363d ISR Wing embedded medic saves life during 5K

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Andrew Bean, 25th Intelligence Squadron Flight and Operational Medicine technician, was presented the Air and Space Commendation Medal from U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Mazen Mehio, 25 IS commander, July 28, 2023 at Hurlburt Field, Fla.



On June 10, 2023, Bean’s actions were critical in saving the life of a fellow citizen in Navarre, Fla. While participating in the Saint Sylvester Flag Day five-kilometer run, he came upon a collapsed individual lying on his side who was being monitored by several bystanders.



“The original plan was to go play pickleball, but I agreed to participate with my wife Jaclyn in a 5K run with her church,” said Bean. “By early June, it’s already pretty hot in Florida, so I wanted to go slow to not burn out too fast.”



Almost 100 yards from the finish line, the medical technician noticed the collapsed runner.



“It was mile three of 3.1, but the location of the incident was where the race organizer could not see,” said Bean. “Sometimes you just have a hunch, even from a distance it was apparent he wasn’t moving at all.”



He diverted from his run to the individual and upon his first impression became concerned, as his facial skin tone was blue.



Bean, who has been a Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) instructor for nearly eight years, fell back into the same training that he has been teaching. He immediately assessed the patient’s breathing and pulse, while communicating with the bystanders to confirm that this had not already been accomplished. He then directed the bystanders to call 9-1-1.



“This was the first time I was the lead caregiver during CPR and the first time I had to both direct bystanders and provide care,” said Bean. “Luckily, as a medic and a CPR instructor, I have kept my skills pretty sharp over the years.”



According to the citation, Technical Sergeant Bean’s medical acumen was crucial as he successfully administered Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation and ultimately achieved spontaneous circulation. As the patient’s pulse rate returned and his respirations increased, the patient was able to speak to the Paramedics upon their arrival on scene.



“I was just happy he was alive, that’s all that really mattered.”



Technical Sergeant Bean gave his report to the Paramedics then departed the scene, later receiving word that the patient was in good condition.



“Tech. Sgt. Bean is highly educated with the motivation to respond when the situation demands it,” said U.S. Air Force Maj. Frederick Hutchison, 25 IS Airmen Resiliency Team Flight Medicine physician assistant and Bean’s supervisor.

