Photo By Master Sgt. Dave Thompson | 071823-A-JV645-1010 - Maj. Robert Laskowski (right), U.S. Army trauma surgeon and...... read more read more Photo By Master Sgt. Dave Thompson | 071823-A-JV645-1010 - Maj. Robert Laskowski (right), U.S. Army trauma surgeon and Commandant (Dr.) Nanayalbaye Serge, Chadian Armed Force general surgeon perform hernia surgery on a patient during MEDREX Chad 2023 held at the Garrison Military Hospital in N’djamena, Chad, 17 to 28 July 2023. Laskowski, with the U.S. Army Reserve’s 947th Forward Resuscitative Surgical Detachment, is part of a team of 13 medical personnel partnering with medical professionals of the Chadian Armed Force to provide treatment to military and civilian patients in the community. MEDREX Chad 2023 is a medical training exercise, planned and executed by the United States Army Southern European Task Force, Africa, that allow military health specialists from the U.S. Army and their African Partners to exchange medical practices, procedures and techniques that build and strengthen treatment capabilities, resulting in lasting relationships between military partners. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Dave Thompson) see less | View Image Page

U.S. and Chad team up to treat patients in N’Djamena



N’Djamena, Chad - A team of medical professionals from the U.S. Army Reserve’s 1982nd Forward Resuscitative Surgical Detachment, began a medical readiness exercise - MEDREX Chad 2023 - with the Chadian Armed Forces at Garrison Military Hospital in N’djamena that will run from 17 to 28 July 2023.

The 13-person U.S. Army medical team traveled from their base in Niagara, New York to work alongside Chadian doctors, nurses and medics to treat patients in a variety of medical specialties. Over the two-week exercise, the teams will see Chadian military and civilian patients and perform medical evaluations, anesthesiology, general surgery, triage, emergency room care, radiology procedures and biomedical equipment assessments and repairs.

MEDREX is a program designed and overseen by the U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) that allows medical personnel from the U.S. military and partner nation militaries to exchange medical procedures and strengthen treatment capabilities. The exercise exposes participants to unique medical delivery methods, and ultimately improves their capacity to assess and deliver care. This is the fifth of six MEDREXs scheduled for the African continent in fiscal year 2023 by SETAF-AF.

“The Chadian culture is incredibly supportive of its people,” said Maj. Lee Castellano, 1982nd FRSD commander and officer in charge of the U.S. team. “The relationships we have made during our short time here have been huge. The positive impact of working with our Chadian counterparts and caring for these patients will certainly have inherent change in our practice [back home] that I have no doubt we will all make.”

The bi-lateral MEDREX exercise was last held in Chad in March 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic halted the program. The exercise allows both teams to sharpen their medical skills and develop closer relationships by collaborating and exchanging treatment techniques while working shoulder to shoulder to provide additional medical care for people in the community.

MEDREX Chad 2023 will conclude 28 July with a closing ceremony honoring the participants.