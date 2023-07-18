Photo Story: Floor replacement completed at Fort McCoy's Pine View Campground playground

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Floor replacement completed at Fort McCoy's Pine View Campground playground

    Floor replacement completed at Fort McCoy's Pine View Campground playground

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2023

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                                               

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    The main playground at Pine View Campground is shown with a new flooring area July 14, 2023, at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    The playground was upgraded early in the campground season so it was ready for opening for the 2023 season.

    Work took several weeks to complete by the contractor assigned to the project.

    Pine View Campground is part of Pine View Recreation Area.

    This area also includes Whitetail Ridge and Sportsman’s Range.

    The campground is nestled in a wooded area about a quarter mile west of Fort McCoy’s cantonment area and is bounded by Suukjak Sep Lake on the east and the La Crosse River on the west and south.

    Get additional information about cabin rental rates by stopping by the campground office or visiting https://mccoy.armymwr.com.

    Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on the Defense Visual Information Distribution System at https://www.dvidshub.net/fmpao, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

    Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2023
    Date Posted: 07.31.2023 23:09
    Story ID: 450381
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 236
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Photo Story: Floor replacement completed at Fort McCoy's Pine View Campground playground, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    Pine View Campground
    playground upgrade 2023

