Photo By Master Sgt. Dave Thompson | 061823-A-JV645-0006 - U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Brian Cashman (second from left), deputy commanding general SETAF-AF, awaits the start of the closing ceremony of MEDREX Chad 2023, 28 July 2023. During his stay, Cashman visited with the Chadian hospital staff and the 13-person U.S. medical team assigned to the U.S. Army Reserve's 1982nd Forward Resuscitative Surgical Detachment. The U.S. team partnered with medical professionals of the Chadian Armed Forces to provide treatment to over 340 military and civilian patients in the community. MEDREX Chad 2023 is a medical training exercise, planned and executed by the United States Army Southern European Task Force, Africa, that allow military health specialists from the U.S. Army and their African Partners to exchange medical practices, procedures and techniques that build and strengthen treatment capabilities, resulting in lasting relationships between military partners. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Dave Thompson)

U.S., Chad Medical Exercise Culminates in Ceremony



N’DJAMENA, Chad - U.S. and Chadian militaries wrapped up a two-week medical exercise (MEDREX) with a closing ceremony here, Jul 28.

The Chadian Armed Forces, in partnership with the U.S. Army’s Southern European Task Force (SETAF-AF) and 1982nd Forward Resuscitative Surgical Detachment, hosted MEDREX Chad 2023 at Garrison Military Hospital in N’djamena from 17 to 28 July 2023. The event marked the fifth MEDREX to be hosted by the Chadian Armed Forces and the first since 2019 when the COVID 19 pandemic halted the program.

Senior leaders from both militaries highlighted the strengthened partnership forged by the medical teams after two weeks of working shoulder to shoulder to provide critical care to over 430 military and civilian patients in the community.

“We wish to extend our thankfulness to our American partners,” said Maj. Gen. Y. Beh Felix, deputy commander of the Chadian Armed Forces. “They did not stop to follow us and support us in different domains, different fields…most notably in the service of health during this medical exercise. This cooperation is significant and appreciated,” he added through an interpreter.

MEDREX is a program designed and overseen by SETAF-AF that allows medical personnel from the U.S. military and partner nation militaries to exchange medical procedures and strengthen treatment capabilities. The exercise exposes participants to unique medical delivery methods, and ultimately improves their capacity to assess and deliver care. This is the fifth of six MEDREXs scheduled for the African continent in fiscal year 2023 by SETAF-AF.

The 13-person U.S. Army medical team included doctors, nurses, medics and bio-medical repair technicians mostly from the 1982nd FRSD, a U.S. Army Reserve unit based in Niagara, New York.

“This exercise has clearly demonstrated what we can accomplish when we work together as partners,” said Brig. Gen. Brian Cashman, deputy commanding general SETAF-AF. “It’s not just the impact you have had on the lives of 430 individual patients. The relationships you have forged here can make a real difference if we are called upon to work together in a crisis. The partnership you built, the knowledge you exchanged, could very well mean the difference between success and failure in a crisis situation.

Cashman concluded that the U.S. Army is committed to strengthening capacity with the Chadian Armed Forces by continuing to work in close cooperation. “This important partnership increases security and stability in the region,” he said.

The ceremony ended with a senior leader exchange of gifts and certificates and coins presented to members of both medical teams.

“The experience here has been one of the most rewarding and beneficial of my 14-year military career,” said Maj. Stephen Cattalo, nurse anesthetist, 1982nd FRSD. “Seeing the skills, commitment and work ethic [of the Chadian medical providers] and the resiliency of the people here has really been something that will stick with me.”