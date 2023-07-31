STARCOM Publishes Foundational Doctrine on Intelligence, Operations

Photo By 1st Lt. Charles Rivezzo | Space Training and Readiness Command recently released two significant publications...... read more read more Photo By 1st Lt. Charles Rivezzo | Space Training and Readiness Command recently released two significant publications that are set to shape the future of space operations and intelligence within the U.S. Space Force (USSF). According to the command, Space Doctrine Publication (SDP) 2-0, Intelligence, and SDP 3-0, Operations, provide the joint force with the Guardian’s perspective on the best practices and principles to support freedom of operation in, from, and to space. (U.S. Air Force graphic by 1st Lt. Charles Rivezzo) see less | View Image Page

Space Training and Readiness Command recently released two significant publications that are set to shape the future of space operations and intelligence within the U.S. Space Force (USSF).



According to the command, Space Doctrine Publication (SDP) 2-0, Intelligence, and SDP 3-0, Operations, provide the joint force with the Guardian’s perspective on the best practices and principles to support freedom of operation in, from, and to space.



“Space Force doctrine is the cornerstone that guides the proper use of spacepower and space forces to fulfill the service's crucial responsibilities,” said U.S. Space Force Col. Jack Fulmer, Space Delta 10 commander. “It establishes a common framework for employing Guardians as part of a broader joint force. By offering fundamental principles and authoritative guidance, doctrine acts as an informed starting point for decision-making and strategy development.”



U.S. Space Force Chief Master Sgt. Karmann-Monique Pogue, Space Delta 10 senior enlisted leader, added that the creation of doctrine is no small feat, and the team behind these foundational publications deserves acknowledgment.



“The Delta 10 doctrine team has demonstrated extraordinary diligence and strategic acumen in developing SDP 2-0 and 3-0,” Pogue said. “Their work, combining expertise from across the space community, is a testament to the power of collaborative innovation and sets a commendable standard for U.S. Space Force operations … working to make every Guardian a practitioner of doctrine.”



SDP 2-0, Intelligence



SDP 2-0, Intelligence, serves as the foundation for intelligence operations in the USSF. The publication outlines how intelligence contributes to space operations, enhances the body of intelligence data available to joint warfighters, and underscores the role of Guardians in the intelligence community.



Aligning with existing Space Force doctrine and Chief of Space Operations' Planning Guidance, SDP 2-0 incorporates changes derived from lessons learned during operations, training, wargames, exercises, and, when appropriate, validated concepts.



SDP 3-0, Operations



SDP 3-0, Operations, stands as a keystone doctrine for the USSF, offering official advice and best practices to support the joint force commander (JFC) in gaining and exploiting a position of advantage within the space domain, according to the command.



It emphasizes the significance of seizing space superiority, enabling U.S. space forces to achieve joint lethality and mission success.



The foreword notes that SDP 3-0 is rooted in years of experience conducting space operations and speaks from a position of authority. The knowledge and expertise of USSF personnel contribute to the credibility of this doctrine, making it an indispensable resource for present and future Guardians.



Published Space Force doctrine can be found within the STARCOM Digital Library: https://www.starcom.spaceforce.mil/Resources/Digital-Library/.