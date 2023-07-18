Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Atlantic has awarded a $26,539,813.00 firm-fixed price contract to Conti Federal Services, LLC an Orlando, Florida based small business.



This contract provides for the construction of Rapid Airfield Damage Recovery (RADR) Storage Facilities for a Medium RDAR kit. Work will be performed at Aviano Air Base, Italy with an expected completion date of July 21, 2025. Fiscal 2023 military construction funds will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



“This project enhances mission-readiness and airfield readiness capabilities at Aviano Air Base,” Project Manager Andrei Froicu said. “Substantial infrastructure is a key enabler for training and combat operations, including providing RADR capabilities at Main Operating Bases across the European Theater.”



Construction of the facilities accommodates a Medium RDAR kit, comprised of three crater repair kits and one foreign object debris removal kit. RADR kits allow U.S. forces to quickly deploy to repair runway assets to minimize prolonged airfield closures and disruptions to United States air operations.



This contract was competitively procured via the sam.gov website with two offers received.



Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Atlantic, Norfolk Virginia, is the contracting activity (Contract number N62470-23-C-0004).



For more news from Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, visit https://www.navy.mil/naval-facilities-engineering-command/.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.31.2023 Date Posted: 07.31.2023 17:05 Story ID: 450367 Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAVFAC Atlantic Awards Small Business a Firm-fixed-Price Contract for the Construction of RADR Storage Facilities in Italy, by Michael Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.