August Civilian in the Spotlight: Justin McGowan

This month, we're shining our spotlight on Justin McGowan, a Quality Assurance (QA) Specialist (Code 130) for Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center (MARMC).



QA plays a crucial role in ensuring compliance with technical and contractual specifications for repair and overhaul contracts administered by MARMC.



“Specifically, my role within QA focuses on providing oversight for contractors involved in non-destructive testing,” said McGowan. “My team and I work every day to mitigate problems and carry out ship walks, which is my favorite part of the job.”



Before joining MARMC, McGowan served as a Hospital Corpsman for the U.S. Navy, where he spent five years, including two deployments with the Marines.



Looking back, Justin fondly remembers the camaraderie he experienced within his military career and said some of the biggest lessons came from his time serving.



“One thing I got out of my time in the Navy was learning that failure is not the end,” said McGowan. “It's very easy to get stuck in failure but failures are a learning opportunity.”



While reflecting on his journey, McGowan talked about overcoming complacency, and how that was a huge lesson he had to learn along the way.



“I was told when I first started this job, you can be as invested as you want or not invested as you want,” McGowan said. “There was a point where I didn’t know where my next chapter would be with this job. Being in my early thirties, in a job like this, I thought I had done it. I thought I was done. But, you know, eventually I realized that wasn’t the right answer and that I needed to keep pushing myself. I’m grateful to have supervisors that let me know that I had more potential and that this isn't the end of it.”



McGowan’s supervisor, Mike Truax, had high praises when speaking about Justin. Mike Truax remarked, "Justin's performance throughout this year has been exceptional in all phases of a Quality Assurance (QA) Specialist. He's made significant contributions to CNRMC [Commander, Navy Regional Maintenance Center] and MARMC."



Truax went on to highlight Justin's remarkable attention to detail and dedication to producing error-free QA products, which was evident during the most recent Fleet Maintenance Activity Assessment (FMAA).



In recognition of his outstanding work, Justin was recognized as MARMC's Code 130 Civilian of the Quarter from January 2023 to March 2023. These accolades serve as a testament to McGowan's commitment to excellence and the valuable impact he has made within his role at MARMC.



When reflecting on his career, Justin credits the entire community at MARMC for their supportive nature. He appreciates the willingness of colleagues to help and motivate each other, encouraging everyone to seek answers and learn from their experiences.



Outside of work, McGowan engages in a variety of hobbies and interests. He recently rebuilt the upper part of his truck's engine, enjoys fishing, actively participates in his church, and even coaches his son's little league baseball team. Furthermore, Justin is a self-proclaimed woodworker and snowboarder, adding diversity to his interests.



However, McGowan makes it clear that his family takes precedence over everything. McGowan has been married for the past nine years, and cherishes his role as a father to his seven-year-old son and five-year-old daughter. For McGowan, his family serves as a constant motivation, and being a good provider and father are essential aspects of his day-to-day life. Strengthening his relationship with his family and getting closer to God are his main priorities.



Throughout his journey, Justin's faith has become a guiding force, helping him overcome challenges and recognizing the presence of God in various aspects of his life both past and present. While he wasn't raised in faith, discovering it later has given him a new perspective on the support he received during challenging times.



McGowan's story is one of personal growth, dedication to family, and the pursuit of continuous learning and improvement. From his time as a Hospital Corpsman in the Navy to his current role as a QA Specialist for MARMC, McGowan’s journey exemplifies the power of perseverance, teamwork, and the importance of faith in shaping a fulfilling life.

