Hospital Troop Command becomes Medical Readiness Battalion

Photo By Gino Mattorano | Evans Army Community Hospital's Troop Command was officially redesignated as a Medical Readiness Battalion on July 27. The Medical Readiness Battalion sustains a trained and ready medical force in support of Evans Army Community Hospital, Medical Readiness Command-West, and U.S. Army Medical Command priorities while maintaining a professional medical team dedicated to improving the health and wellness of the Soldiers and community of the Mountain Post, according to Lt. Col. Jess Christensen, MRB commander.

Evans Army Community Hospital’s Troop Command was redesignated as a Medical Readiness Battalion in an official event July 27.



Lt. Col. Jess Christensen, the Medical Readiness Battalion commander, says that while the name has changed, the mission will not.



“We will continue to focus on optimizing the readiness, training, morale, wellness, and professional development of the Soldiers assigned to Evans Army Community Hospital,” Christensen said.



Now that all military medical treatment facilities have transitioned to the Defense Health Agency, the Army Medical Command needed a way to manage the Soldiers assigned to those MTFs.



“The mission of the Medical Readiness Battalion is to sustain a trained and ready medical force in support of Evans Army Community Hospital, Medical Readiness Command-West, and MEDCOM priorities while maintaining a professional medical team dedicated to improving the health and wellness of the Soldiers and community of the Mountain Post,” Christensen said. “The Battalion leadership and staff provide support for everything from readiness training and evaluations and awards to attendance at Army schools and professional meetings, family readiness, morale events, and much more.”



Christensen says the Medical Readiness Battalion is made up of more than just the hospital’s Soldiers. The Military Human Resources staff, Personnel Security Specialists, Family Advocacy Program, Substance Use Disorder Clinical Care providers and staff, and Ambulance Section personnel are also indispensable members of the Battalion team. Each plays a crucial role in maintaining and improving the readiness of the force.



Soldiers assigned to Evans Army Community Hospital support delivery of hiqh-quality healthcare to beneficiaries, but they are also required to be medically ready to deploy themselves.



“One of our biggest challenges is giving our Army healthcare professionals opportunities to train and develop themselves as Soldiers in a way that does not distract from the hospital’s healthcare delivery mission,” said Sgt. Maj. Mike Woolley, Medical Readiness Battalion sergeant major. “In order to meet this challenge, we offer frequent opportunities for weapons qualification ranges, physical fitness training, individual critical task training, and other requirements. We communicate these opportunities early and often so that everyone can incorporate them into their schedules.”



In addition, Woolley says that the MRB works hard to build morale, unity and unit pride in battalion Soldiers.



“The best part of my job is that I get to interact with Soldiers on a daily basis,” Woolley said. “I believe we are collectively responsible for fielding the most lethal, physically and mentally durable all-domain joint warfighters possible, and we do our best to help the organization function efficiently and safely.”



Christensen played a key role in establishing the Troop Command during an assignment to Evans in 2016. As an interim Troop Commander in 2016, he was responsible for organizing proposed plans for staffing, facilities, and primary duties for the first commander to serve in the Troop Commander position. At the time, he didn’t know that he would one day be selected to command Evans’ Troop Command in 2022 and eventually become the first Medical Readiness Battalion Commander. He has been in the command position for a year and will continue to serve as the Medical Readiness Battalion commander.



“It's an honor to be back at EACH and be part of the directed redesignation of Troop Command to a Medical Readiness Battalion,” Christensen said. “My favorite part of the job is to serve our people and assist them to meet their personal and professional goals. I genuinely care about our people’s success and what they do to support the mission of MEDCOM and DHA, whether that’s being fully ready as a Soldier Warfighter Medic or providing the best possible care to our patients on a daily basis.”