Patuxent River Navy Flying Club Offers Gateway to Aviation Exploration, Education

Within the fence line of Naval Air Station Patuxent River, the Patuxent River Navy Flying Club (PRNFC) is a beacon of recreational and educational flying. The PRNFC provides an exclusive chance for active duty, reserve, and retired military personnel, Civil Air Patrol members, government employees, DoD contractors, and their immediate families to explore the exciting world of aviation.



The club’s doors are open to a variety of people, and is dedicated to providing cost-effective, safe, and enjoyable experiences for its members, whether improving their piloting abilities, exploring aircraft engineering, or developing a passion for general aviation.



“We celebrated 59 years this year,” said Amanda McHugh, PRNFC Club Manager. “We were established back in 1964 and are one of only three Navy flying clubs still in operation.”



The PRNFC is a place to meet people interested in flying who are looking for both recreational and educational possibilities. The club's primary goal is to give eligible patrons an understanding of general aviation but also assists naval aviators in maintaining their pilot skills when assigned to non-flying billets.



PRNFC promotes a culture of cooperation and a common appreciation for aviation by welcoming a broad membership; by offering eligibility to fly with the club to so many, PRNFC opens the skies to a wide variety of would-be pilots. This open-minded attitude makes sure that a range of people can take part in the club's activities and gain from the range of aviation expertise its instructors provide. Membership fees vary by rank, with E-6 or above being $33 monthly, and E-5 or below being $15 monthly. The club also offers a family plan, which is $39 monthly.



“We are able to keep costs down because our instructors offer their services at very reasonable rates and our aircraft are supported by current and former Navy maintainers who practically volunteer their services,” said McHugh. “We are able to capitalize on this generosity and offer an exceptional product.”



For those who want to gauge their interest in joining PRNFC, regular meetings are held with members who can answer their questions. The meetings are held at the PRNFC Clubhouse at Building 336, 22340 Cedar Point Road the second Tuesday of the month at 5:30 p.m. PRNFC additionally provides attendance through Zoom Meetings in the event that in-person presence is not possible. Aspiring members are encouraged to visit the club's Facebook page at www.prnfc.org, which has intriguing stories as well as a place where they can interact with current members and post comments.



“We also meet socially once a month to discuss club business and present a safety briefing, usually about a relevant aviation topic; a service not offered with our competition,” added McHugh.

Additionally, e-mailing the club allows for arranging appointments and requesting additional details about joining.



“I would like pilots who fly at Pax, those on non-flying billets or who have retired and are still in the area to become a part of the club,” said McHugh about what she would like the public to know about PRNFC. “We are always looking for experienced people to help our club grow and add to our experience base. We also want to spread the word to anyone looking to learn. A career as a pilot is very exciting; no two days are alike. And with the current pilot shortage it is a lucrative choice as well. Even if you just want to learn for fun, it's a great hobby.”



Aviation enthusiasts, both licensed pilots, and students seeking their wings, have a variety of possibilities available to them through PRNFC.



The club provides members with flight activities without experiencing significant economic challenges by making light aircraft operations available at a lower cost. Additionally, PRNFC offers reservations for instructors, allowing members to get personalized flying training in line with their goals and skill level. Members may improve their understanding of aviation, develop their flying abilities, and become more passionate aviation fans by taking advantage of the resources and experience made accessible by PRNFC.



“We are able to offer all the standard flight training, from recurrence flights for experienced pilots, to introductory training for someone looking to learn from the ground up,” explained McHugh. “We also offer a ground school class in-person every Fall. For those who like to learn in a collaborative classroom setting, this beats the impersonal computer-based training hands down.”



For more information, visit www.prnfc.org/ or email McHugh at amandahayden@hotmail.com .

