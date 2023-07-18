Operation Memoir

MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. – Forty-four years of military service is admirable on its own, but it is the memories and experiences behind those years that make for an honorable and fulfilling journey. Members join for different reasons; some had no intentions of joining at all. That was the case for Special Agent Reis.



“I used to drive a Zamboni and the irony behind it was that I had a bachelors and master’s degree, I just wasn’t motivated,” said U.S. Air Force Special Agent Timothy Ries, Office of Special Investigations Detachment 340 special agent in charge.



Both of Ries’ siblings were in the Air Force and encouraged him to join. It wasn’t until he got married and wanted to start a family that he changed his mind.



Ries was offered a pilot slot but turned the offer down. According to Ries, he had only flown once before and did not seem interested.



“In 1979 I went to Officer Training School and moved forward as an Adjutant for the 335th Tactical Fighter Squadron at Seymour Johnson, [Air Force Base, North Carolina]” said Ries



From his time seeing the fighter community and bond they shared, Ries decided he did in fact, want to be a pilot.



“I was the worst pilot in history,” said Ries. “Normally you have to successfully complete 11 or 12 flights before you can solo, I had 57, so I ended up washing out.”



After washing out of pilot training he was given the option to go into Air Traffic Control or Operations of Special Investigations (OSI). He chose OSI and there was no turning back.



“I thought the bond was tight in the fighter squadrons, but it is nothing compared to the bond OSI agents share.” Said Ries.



Ries spent the next 20 years of active-duty service, making the rank of Lt Col, before retiring in 2000 at AFOSI headquarters in Maryland where he served as the Chief Information Officer. He took a short leave of six days before returning as a GS-15 in the same position, at the same base. Twenty-three years later, Ries is retiring as a civilian GS-14 Special Agent.



After returning as a civilian, Ries served as the lead developer of the Investigative Information Management System. The system took Ries five years to build and is still in use today.



Throughout his career, both active duty and civilian, Ries has accumulated numerous awards and decorations to include, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Meritorious Civilian Service Award, two Bronze Star medals, the Kosovo Air and Ground Campaign medals and many more.



“I don’t hang my awards and decorations in my office, I hang my photos and memories” said Ries. “It is not what was awarded to me but the people who were there with me that are important.”



Over the last 43 years, Ries has been a part of over 860 operations. During his deployment in Albania, Ries led a three-man team in the rescue of an Air Force colonel who was targeted for assassination. Ries said over the years he has dipped his toes in all facets of OSI.



When asked if he was excited for retirement, Ries said he did not know how it was going to be waking up every day without his badge.



“It is not that I want to go,” explained Ries. “I love my job, which is why I came back the first time. I would do this longer if I could, but I know it is my time to go.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.27.2023 Date Posted: 07.31.2023 09:41 Story ID: 450305 Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US Web Views: 12 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Operation Memoir, by SrA Jessica Do, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.