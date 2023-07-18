Parks Reserve Forces Training Area Focuses on Resilient Energy

Courtesy Photo | Parks Reserve Forces Training Area leadership and personnel, staff from Army Reserve...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Parks Reserve Forces Training Area leadership and personnel, staff from Army Reserve Installation Management Directorate, and technical partners cut a ribbon to commemorate the installation of seven electric vehicle dual port charging stations on the installation. see less | View Image Page

Exciting energy-focused initiatives continue at Parks Reserve Forces Training Area (PRFTA) in Dublin, CA. On 14 July, the installation held an official ribbon cutting ceremony for two Level 3 and five Level 2 new electric vehicle dual port charging stations. This makes PRFTA the first military installation to install the chargers under a pilot program partnership with the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU). Both government and personal vehicles are authorized to utilize the charging stations with personal vehicles paying a fee for the service.



Numerous guests were in attendance for the ceremony that took place at the Army and Air Force Exchange Service store parking lot, the location of the new electric vehicle charging stations. Special attendees included:



- PRFTA Command Team

- Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Eric J. Rupp, Fort Hunter Liggett

- Brig. Gen. Rodney J. Fischer, Deputy Commanding General, 63rd RD

- Laura Pirtle and Neville Jordan, Army Reserve Installation Management Directorate

- Eric Dorsey, DIU

- Michael Genseal, TechFlow

- Representatives from the offices of Congressman Eric Swalwell and Congressman Mark Desaulnier

- Melissa Hernandez, Mayor of Dublin

- Members of the Dublin Chamber of Commerce and Dublin School District

- Michelle Lee, Commander of American Legion Mt. Diablo Post 246

- Kevin Chan, owner of San Francisco's Golden Gate Fortune Cookie Factory



Lt. Col. Marisol Chalas, PRFTA Garrison Commander, emphasized the installation's alignment with the Army Reserve and Army's priorities of modernization and partnerships. "It was almost two years since when we broke ground on our resilient replicable microgrid, the R2M2. The R2M2 was one of our first steps in boosting our energy resilience. When fully operational, we will be able to divide our cantonment area into 10 individual electric distribution zones which allow us to be better stewards of our energy consumption and for us to become more resilient. Again, the Army Reserve leads the way."



During the ceremony, Chalas also highlighted the new art mural displayed on a microgrid eHouse near the installation's main gate. "Yesterday, I had the pleasure of recognizing two of the three young individuals responsible for that artwork. We had a contest during Energy Action Month last year in October...and sent out invitations to local schools for artwork submissions. It was such a great success, that we couldn't just choose one, we actually chose three! And although most of the winners are way too young to be driving an electric car anytime soon...they will benefit from these efforts for a greener future. It's not just about us, it's about them."



The installation of the charging stations was made possible through partnership, collaboration, and support from many — specifically DIU, PRFTA Directorate of Public Works staff, ARIMD, technical partners, and the community. It is the first of the 14 DIU pilot prototypes ahead of the U.S. Navy, U.S. Marines, and the U.S. Air Force.



The Army Reserve will evaluate the PRFTA chargers, and additional chargers being installed at the 63rd RD Headquarters in Mountain View, CA, to develop a holistic plan for the entire Army Reserve fleet. This will enable the Army Reserve to meet Executive Order 14057 (Catalyzing Clean Energy Industries and Jobs Through Federal Sustainability) to have 100% zero emission vehicles by the end of FY27.