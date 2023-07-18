Pride of the Pack: Senior Airman Jasmyn Farmer

Photo By Senior Airman Karla Parra | Senior Airman Jasmyn Farmer, 8th Operations Group resource advisor, poses for a photo...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Karla Parra | Senior Airman Jasmyn Farmer, 8th Operations Group resource advisor, poses for a photo after winning the Pride of the Pack award at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 27, 2023. Farmer was selected for her meticulous attention to detail and hard work while providing financial guidance and mentorship to four commanders, three squadrons and 225 personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra) see less | View Image Page

KUNSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea -- Senior Airman Jasmyn Famer, 8th Operations Group resource advisor, was selected as Kunsan Air Base’s Pride of the Pack for the week of July 24-28.



Farmer was chosen for her meticulous attention to detail and hard work while providing financial guidance and mentorship to four commanders, three squadrons and 225 personnel. Farmer also rectified a 5-year financial error and drove recouped funds toward mission requirements.



“I was shocked when I found out that I won the award; I had no idea that I was put up for it,” said Farmer. “The position that I am at in the operations group is a one-deep position in a different AFSC than everyone else, so it feels nice to know that I am being recognized for what I do here.”



Farmer further explained how that difference has paid dividends in helping Airmen.



“Being a finance Airman and being put into a recourse advisory position gives me more knowledge and experience to help people with problems that might not be related to my position,” said Farmer. “I’m able to help members that may have regular finance questions too because of my background.”



Congratulations, Senior Airman Farmer, and thank you for your dedication to the Airmen of the Wolf Pack!