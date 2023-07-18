29th IBCT Logistics: Winning the Fight before the Fight

Photo By Spc. Sean Walker | Soldiers from the 29th Infantry Brigade Combat Team conduct rail operations on...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Sean Walker | Soldiers from the 29th Infantry Brigade Combat Team conduct rail operations on tactical vehicles transported from Hawaii at Fort Johnson, Louisiana, July 10, 2023. Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Johnson train Brigade Combat Teams and Security Force Assistance Brigades to conduct large scale operations on a decision action battlefield against near-peer threats with multi-domain capabilities in order to increase unit readiness and support globally deployable missions. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo Spc. Sean Walker) see less | View Image Page

FORT JOHNSON, La. - Logistics, the detailed operational coordination of transporting equipment, supplies and personnel, has always been an integral part of the military capability of a unit. Soldiers assigned to the 29th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (IBCT), headquartered in Hawaii, logistically coordinated assets to the Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) on Fort Johnson, Louisiana. The equipment transported included equipment from three islands in the state of Hawaii totaling over 700 pieces including tactical vehicles, trailers, containers, and secondary loads such as flat racks.



“Logistically five different methods of equipment transport were utilized including vessel, rail, line haul, convoy and aviation assets,” said Cpt. Andrew Rae, the white cell transportation liaison officer attached to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 29th IBCT, Hawaii Army National Guard.



The brigade coordinated training at JRTC because it is one of the best training grounds for brigade size elements to conduct large scale simulated operations against near-peer oppositions. Training at JRTC helps to increase unit readiness and support globally deployable missions. Soldiers traveled to Fort Johnson from all over the nation to participate with the 29th IBCT during this rotation.



This JRTC rotation was an enormous logistical feat for the 29th IBCT because the brigade coordinated the transportation of assets to Fort Johnson from 22 different States and two territories (Guam and Puerto Rico).



“This is a first for the brigade to bring so many different states together for training,” said Master Sgt. Eunjin Chang, the white cell operations noncommissioned officer (NCO) assigned to Joint Force Headquarters, Hawaii Army National Guard.



In order to accomplish this enormous task, Sgt. 1st Class Jason Tom, the 29th IBCT mobility NCO and unit movement officer, along with other project officers started the logistical planning process last year.



According to Tom, the 29th IBCT started conducting logistical meetings in December of 2022.



“We started shipping vehicles May 16, 2023 from Kauai, Hilo (Big Island) and Oahu to San Diego. We had three vessels, one for each island,” said Tom.



The 29th IBCT assembled in Fort Johnson to attend the JRTC rotation 23-08.5 from July to August, 2023. They participated in a large-scale combat operations training simulation against a peer to peer level opposition. Four of the seven battalions in the brigade are stationed in Hawaii, along with the three battalions located in Alaska, Guam and Arizona.



“We have over 1,600 Soldiers from Hawaii,” said Chang. “We have Soldiers from the islands of Lanai, Molokai, Kauai, Hawaii, and Oahu.”



The total distance to bring equipment and personnel from Hawaii to Fort Johnson, Louisiana was over 4,000 miles. The brigade coordinated with multiple parties to make this travel manifest a reality.



“The vehicles were first shipped to San Diego. Then from San Diego they went by rail or contracted semi-trucks to Fort Johnson,” said Tom.



It took a strong team and continuous planning in order to execute a successful logistical plan. Throughout the planning process, the welfare of the Soldiers in the rotational training unit remained central.



“Soldiers were coming into the exercise with unforeseen circumstances like death in the family and the logistical team from Hawaii was able to take care of them and get them home as soon as possible,” said Chang. “I just wanted to take care of Soldiers, that's all that matters to me.”



The importance of bringing all the equipment and Soldiers from Hawaii to the training site at Fort Johnson showed the logistical adaptability and capability of the Hawaii Army National Guard.



“The situation forced us to be fluid with having to coordinate with different states and coming together,” said Chang. “Coming here made us realize how well we can adapt to the obstacles, hurdles and challenges.”