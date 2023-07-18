USS Barry Holds Change of Command Ceremony

Everett, Washington - The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Barry (DDG 52) held a change-of-command ceremony in Everett, WA on June 16th.



Commander Adrienne L. Roseti relieved Commander Grant T. Bryan as the commanding officer of Barry.



During Friday’s change of command ceremony, Cmdr. Bryan relayed to the new CO that “Barry’s men and women will surpass your wildest expectations. They will win any fight they sail into, and they will not give up the ship. Period. They will take good care of you, and they will always reflect the cheerful certainty of victory.”

Bryan, a native of Colorado and Alaska, received his commission from the U.S. Naval Academy in 2005 with a bachelor’s degree in chemistry. He assumed command of Barry on 08 December, 2021 leading the ship through its recent homeport shift from Yokosuka, Japan to Everett, Washington. CDR Bryan will take over as Strike Group Operations Officer for the NIMITZ Strike Group (CSG-11).



Roseti hails from Williamsville, New York and received her commissioning from the U.S. Naval Academy in 2004 with a Bachelor of Science in Political Science. She obtained a Master of Professional Studies from the University of Maryland, College Park, a Master of Science in National Resource Strategy from the Dwight D. Eisenhower School for National Security and Resource Strategy, and a Bachelor of Science in Political Science. Commander Roseti previously served as the executive officer onboard USS Preble (DDG 88).



“Barry’s Sailors are phenomenal – hardworking, professional, and represent the best of our nation,” said Cmdr. Adrienne Roseti, commanding officer. “It is truly an honor to command a destroyer with such a distinguished history of naval service and lead this team of highly-talented warriors.”



Barry is assigned to Destroyer Squadron Three One (DESRON 31) and conducts operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific.

