WHY WRESTLERS MAKE GREAT MARINES: NWCA CONVENTION 2023

Photo By Lance Cpl. Payton Goodrich | U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Terrence Zaleski, the marketing and communication officer for the 4th Marine Corps Recruiting District, and U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Wesley Williams, the officer selection officer for Recruiting Station Jacksonville, speaks to wrestling coaches about why wrestlers make great Marines during the National Wrestling Coaches Association Convention held in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., on July 28, 2023. The partnership between NWCA and the Marine Corps aims to increase awareness of the Marine Corps among high school and college coaches, who are seen as key influencers in their communities, by engaging these influencers. The Marine Corps hopes to inspire more young people to consider a career in the Marine Corps and to promote the values of discipline, leadership and teamwork. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Payton Goodrich)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fl. -- Marine Corps Recruiting Command partnered with the National Wrestling Coaches Association during the NWCA convention held in Ft. Lauderdale from July 28 - 30. With a strong focus on engaging with wrestling coaches, MCRC showcased the unique qualities that make wrestlers exceptional candidates for the Marine Corps.



The partnership between MCRC and the NWCA aims to access the expertise and network of the high school and college wrestling community to identify potential candidates for the Marine Corps. With wrestling being a physically demanding sport that requires discipline, mental toughness, and teamwork, it aligns perfectly with the traits the Marine Corps looks for in potential future Marines.



“Being at this event is a great way to build connections and a great way to open the eyes of these coaches to the Marine Corps and show that we offer more than just fighting the enemy and that we offer different jobs and programs that can benefit their athletes personally and professionally,” said MSgt. Christopher McComb, the communications chief for 3rd Force Reconnaissance Company in Mobile, Ala.



The convention allowed Marine Corps representatives to engage with wrestling coaches and highlight the unique opportunities and benefits of joining the Marine Corps. Marine Corps representatives also emphasize the potential for personal growth, leadership development, and educational opportunities for potential recruits and candidates. The Marine Corps booth was a hub for these discussions. It gave coaches valuable insight into Marine Corps training, benefits, and the type of person the Marine Corps is trying to recruit.



Marines attending the convention shared their stories with coaches about how their time as wrestlers translated over to the Marine Corps and helped them succeed. The engagement between MCRC and the coaches extended beyond the convention floors as Marines attended classes and breakout sessions and actively participated in topics such as leadership and development. The Marines also held a keynote class with attending coaches and answered any questions the coaches had. This collaborative approach allowed MCRC to understand the wrestling community better and build stronger relationships.



“I think our panel was very successful and gave the coaches a chance to hear our Marines' stories about how wrestling gave them the physical and mental toughness to become Marines,” said Capt. Aaron Webster, the national partnership action officer for MCRC. “The second class was the breakout session on life after wrestling, and they were able to delve a little bit more about the personal backstory and get into a more personal level with the coaches and answer their questions which allows us to build that relationship and start those conversations about the Marine Corps with these coaches.”



On the last day of the convention, the Marine Corps presented the Battles Won Award to Spencer Adams, the wrestling coach for Taylor County High School in Campbellsville, Kentucky. Coach Adams earned the award because of his exceptional leadership skills and unwavering dedication to the personal growth of his players and himself.



“I’m humbled and honored to have an award from an organization as prestige as the Marine Corps,” said Adams, “I think it is a lot of work to coach and to see that recognized by the Marine Corps says a lot to me.”



The Marine Corps' presence at the convention helped prove the shared values and qualities between wrestlers and Marines by highlighting the exceptional attributes wrestlers and Marines share, such as discipline, resilience, and a commitment to excellence, showcasing why wrestlers make great Marines.