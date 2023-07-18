1st Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade Change of Command

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. John V. Meyer III, Commanding General of the 1st. Inf. Div. and Fort Riley, presided over the event as “Durable Brigade” transitioned command from Col. Ricardo D. Jones to Col. Charles L. Montgomery.



The official party, consisting of Meyer, Jones and Montgomery, performed an inspection of troops prior to the passing of colors, a tradition that dates back to Alexander the Great. The color guard ceremoniously presented the colors to the official party, signifying Jones giving command of the brigade to Montgomery.



Jones’ military education and schools include the Army War College, where he earned a Master’s of Strategic Studies, U.S. Army Command and General Staff College at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, Captains Career Course and the Quartermaster Officer Basic Course.



“24 months ago, I stood in front of this formation and I vowed to provide the soldiers with three things: purpose, direction and motivation,” Jones said. “Together we have a very fit, inspired, trained and invested organization ready to fight, win and provide sustainment support to the 1st Inf. Div.”



During his speech, Jones mentioned that he believes that he worked alongside the most mentally and physically fit Soldiers who were some of the most inspired and well trained in the 1st Inf. Div.



Following his closing remarks, Jones recited the “Long Motto Call”, the Division’s motto, as his last order for the unit, after which Montgomery thanked his predecessor and formally introduced himself to the unit.



Montgomery was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the United States Army Logistics Corps on May 11, 2001, through the University of Southern Mississippi’s ROTC Golden Eagle Battalion.



“To the sustainers, every soldier has a paragraph and line number and I am no different,” Jones said “I challenge you to bloom where you are planted, you are a valuable asset to this division and the value you create will increase division readiness every day.”



Following Montgomery’s remarks, the brigade performed a “Pass in Review”, the most traditional part of the ceremony which demonstrates the glory and strength of the assembled troops.



“Sustain to victory, Danger Six this is Durable Six signing on through the Big Red One net, no mission to difficult, no sacrifice to great. Duty first,” said Montgomery.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.28.2023 Date Posted: 07.28.2023 18:07 Story ID: 450249 Location: FORT RILEY , KS, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 1st Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade Change of Command, by PFC Koltyn Omarah, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.