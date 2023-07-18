Photo By Sgt. Samuel Fletcher | U.S. Marine Corps Col. William V. Osborne, left, the incoming commanding officer of I...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Samuel Fletcher | U.S. Marine Corps Col. William V. Osborne, left, the incoming commanding officer of I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group and Col. Kevin R. Root, outgoing commanding officer of I MIG, give each other a handshake during the I MIG change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, July 28, 2023. The ceremony was held to commemorate the passing of command from Col. Kevin R. Root to Col. William V. Osborne. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Samuel Fletcher) see less | View Image Page

CAMP PENDLETON, California -- U.S. Marine Corps Col. Kevin R. Root, a Binghamton, New York native, relinquished his duties as commander of I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group to Col. William V. Osborne, during a change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, July 28, 2023.



Lt. Gen. George W. Smith Jr., commanding general, I Marine Expeditionary Force, was the presiding officer for the change of command ceremony. Smith noted the growth and impact I MIG has made over the past two years since Root took command.



“No other three-star headquarters in the joint force has anything like [I MIG]. It is what enables us to fight jointly in a combined environment, in all domains, in the 21st century,” stated Smith, “That is how important these Marines and Sailors are that stand behind me, which speaks to the culmination of two years of phenomenal work and leadership by Col. Kevin Root.”



Root highlighted the Marines of I MIG, with over 140 military occupational specialties, and how they support I MEF, the MAGTFs and every major subordinate element.



While facing the formation of Marines, Root stated, “Your teamwork and initiative has been the hallmark of what the MIG has done over the past four to six years, but certainly the last two years. I appreciate everything you’ve done at the individual level…so continue to do that.”



Osborne, I MIG’s newest commanding officer, faced the audience and addressed, “I’m honored to stand here today, and I look forward to continuing to build and provide the capability and capacity our nation needs to win in the Western-Pacific and across the globe.”



I MIG’s mission is to assure command and control, conduct Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance and counter-ISR operations, and integrate effects to create and exploit an information advantage and enable joint maneuver. As a whole, I MIG enables the MEF to fight and win our nation’s battles with increased lethality and greater survivability.