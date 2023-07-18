USSF, Johns Hopkins University Debut New Era of Officer PME

In a bid to further develop military leaders capable of navigating the complex, ever-evolving environment of the space domain, the U.S. Space Force has partnered with the Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS). Together, they launched the inaugural class for officer Intermediate Level Education (ILE) and Senior Level Education (SLE) programs on July 27, 2023.



The Schriever Space Scholars Program (ILE) and the West Space Scholars Program (SLE) introduce a new dimension of military leadership and policy education. This innovative approach of partnering military leadership curriculums with a civilian university provides a unique paradigm in the realm of professional military education.



“Today represents a significant step forward in the cultivation of military leaders who are not only well-versed in space-focused education but also capable of taking on the challenges of the future,” said U.S. Space Force Brig. Gen. Timothy Sejba, commander of Space Training and Readiness Command. “This inaugural class ushers in a new era of professional military education, underscoring our commitment to providing a cutting-edge, comprehensive, and innovative learning experience.”



While the curriculum specifically addresses the unique needs of the U.S. Space Force, its interdisciplinary nature ensures that the programs remain relevant to a wide variety of military personnel.



The inaugural class of 51 students exemplifies this diversity, comprised not only of Guardians from the U.S. Space Force but also representatives from every military branch, Department of Defense civilians, and an international student.



The goal is to foster a collaborative learning environment, thereby enriching the educational experience for all students. The cohort is projected to expand to 85 by the next academic year, broadening our impact and reach, said U.S. Space Force Col. Niki Lindhorst, Space Delta 13 commander.



“With the initiation of these programs, we're setting a new standard for space-focused professional military education,” said Lindhorst. “Our partnership with Johns Hopkins allows us to take an innovative approach where we will share electives with SAIS students, our students views will be challenged, they can explore new ideas, and ultimately be better prepared to think critically about the problem sets they are sure to face in the future.”



The strategic positioning of these programs in the National Capital Region further enhances the value proposition for students. Being in close proximity to the hub of national policy-making enables a rich networking environment, easy transition to regional assignments, and continuous learning opportunities even after graduation.



The decision to locate the program in this region also aims to minimize frequent relocations for students and their families, thereby enhancing their quality of life and providing stability.



Lindhorst noted that the intent of these programs extends beyond shaping future space-minded leaders; it is also to “foster a unique Space Force culture while preparing Guardians to tackle the specific challenges inherent to the space domain.”



“Pairing military education with a renowned civilian institution enables the Space Force to offer its students an unparalleled learning experience,” Lindhorst said. “We take pride in our world-class faculty, who have been diligently preparing for the commencement of this year's program over the past year and a half.”



The ILE and SLE programs are one-year programs where students will receive Joint Professional Military Education I or II credit upon the programs certification, and John Hopkins will award students a Masters in International Public Policy.



“Our goal for our graduates is not just to find the program valuable, but to be better equipped for future leadership roles,” Lindhorst added. “The skills and knowledge they gain here will prepare them to effectively tackle difficult problems for the success of our nation's security.”



“We aspire for our students to graduate as better thinkers and analysts, adept at constructing arguments and offering the best military advice to those they will support in the future,” Lindhorst continued.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.28.2023 Date Posted: 07.28.2023 16:42 Story ID: 450237 Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US