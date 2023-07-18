Giving back to the Corps: Sgt. Jarid Fowle reenlists through the Commandant’s Retention Program

Photo By Cpl. Christian Cortez | U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Jarid Fowle, an aviation precision-measurement equipment...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Christian Cortez | U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Jarid Fowle, an aviation precision-measurement equipment technician with Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron (MALS) 14, poses for a photo at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, July 26, 2023. Fowle was selected for the Commandant’s Retention Program and reenlisted in the Marine Corps to give back to his Marines. MALS-14 is a subordinate unit of 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, the aviation combat element of II Marine Expeditionary Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Christian Cortez) see less | View Image Page

MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, N.C. - Being among the highest-performing first-term Marines, U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Jarid Fowle, an aviation precision-measurement equipment technician from Jackson, Michigan, was selected for the Commandant’s Retention Program (CRP).



The CRP is focused on retaining the most talented first-term Marines by streamlining the reenlistment process, offering meaningful incentives, and removing the administrative impediments to reenlist.



Fowle’s been put to the test on several occasions in his almost five years of being a Marine, including serving in a billet two paygrades above his own while simultaneously leading Marines. He knew the Marine Corps was going to be demanding and test his resolve every day, which is why he decided to enlist.



“I was continuing my education in college and just wanted to do something different,” said Fowle. “I needed a change in my life and liked the thought of doing something challenging. I always found that becoming a Marine would be really cool, so I said, ‘why not, let’s try it.’”



Fowle gained valuable insight about how to lead Marines through the experience and mentorship from his senior leaders during the formative years of his career. As a sergeant of Marines, it’s Fowle’s responsibility to pass on the knowledge and skills he has developed to his subordinate Marines.



“I reenlisted to help develop my junior Marines,” said Fowle. “I want to give back to the Marines by teaching them how to become leaders as well as what they need to be successful.”



The Marine Corps offers four retention programs in fiscal year 2024 for Marines to reenlist: the Early Reenlistment Authority Program, Commandant’s Retention Program, Commanding General’s Retention Program, and Command Retention Mission.



2nd Marine Aircraft Wing has a responsibility to train the next generation of warriors to think and fight dynamically to meet emerging challenges. Behind every operation, aircraft, and mission lies the true strength of the wing: the people.