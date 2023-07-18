Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Havelock Military Affairs Committee honors Service Person of the Quarter

    Photo By Lance Cpl. Lauralle Walker | U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class, assigned to Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point,...... read more read more

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2023

    Story by Lance Cpl. Lauralle Walker 

    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point

    The Havelock Chamber of Commerce Military Affairs Committee recognized U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Madison Harper, assigned to Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point, as the Service Person of the Quarter at the Hancock Lodge, Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Cherry Point, July 25, 2023.

    Harper, a native to Covington, Georgia, was recognized for her volunteer work during Havelock High School’s hosting of the Craven County Special Olympic games, Havelock Salute to the Veterans, and the air station’s Sexual Assault Awareness Month 5K event. It was said during the honors event that Harper's volunteer hours left an impact on the community.

    “Harper is an outstanding professional and compassionate person,” said U.S. Navy Chief Hospital Corpsman Luis Brown. “Her willingness to help others reflects in the contributions accomplished in the local organizations and schools.”

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2023
    Date Posted: 07.28.2023 13:07
