Havelock Military Affairs Committee honors Service Person of the Quarter

Photo By Lance Cpl. Lauralle Walker | U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class, assigned to Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point, front left, stands for a photo with members of her command and members of the Havelock Chamber of Commerce Military Affairs Committee (MAC) at a ceremony at Hancock Lodge, Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Cherry Point July 25, 2023. Havelock MAC recognized Harper as Service Person of the Quarter for her volunteer work left in the community. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Lauralle Walker)

The Havelock Chamber of Commerce Military Affairs Committee recognized U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Madison Harper, assigned to Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point, as the Service Person of the Quarter at the Hancock Lodge, Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Cherry Point, July 25, 2023.



Harper, a native to Covington, Georgia, was recognized for her volunteer work during Havelock High School’s hosting of the Craven County Special Olympic games, Havelock Salute to the Veterans, and the air station’s Sexual Assault Awareness Month 5K event. It was said during the honors event that Harper's volunteer hours left an impact on the community.



“Harper is an outstanding professional and compassionate person,” said U.S. Navy Chief Hospital Corpsman Luis Brown. “Her willingness to help others reflects in the contributions accomplished in the local organizations and schools.”