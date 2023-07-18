Fort Liberty Garrison connects with the community at AUSA Warfighter Summit

Photo By Jacqueline Hill | The Fort Liberty Garrison and agency partners participated in the two-day AUSA...... read more read more Photo By Jacqueline Hill | The Fort Liberty Garrison and agency partners participated in the two-day AUSA Warfighter Summit and Exposition, July 26-27. The engagement was an opportunity to connect with the military and civilian community and inform and educate about the different Garrison directorates. see less | View Image Page

FORT LIBERTY, N.C. – The Fort Liberty Garrison and agency partners participated in the two-day AUSA Warfighter Summit and Exposition, July 26-27. The engagement was an opportunity to connect with the military and civilian community and inform and educate about the different Garrison directorates.



Throughout the two-day event, members of the community had the opportunity to interact with staff members from the directorate of plans, training, mobilization and security, the directorate of family and morale, welfare and recreation, the directorate of human resources, the directorate of emergency services, the directorate of public works, the religious support office and agency partners such as the commissaries and the Exchange.



Those who visited the booth were able to get information on everything from natural disaster preparedness kits, religious services, commissary coupons, upcoming events to free shampoo and conditioner samples.



In addition to the giveaways, visitors could watch a series of videos. The videos covered information about the recent redesignation of the installation, an overarching overview of the garrison, the units on the installation, and the daily Sunset Liberty March.



The daily Sunset Liberty March began on June 1, 2023, and honors the legacy of liberty built by the many men and women who have paid the ultimate sacrifice and honors veterans, past, present, and future. Community members are encouraged to sign-up and conduct the march, which not only honors service members but also provides a walking history of the installation.



The garrison has a wide variety of events and services for the community. Its mission is to use innovative solutions to provide modernized capabilities, quality of life, and readiness to the global response forces and their Families.



To learn more about the garrison and its services and resources go to https://home.army.mil/liberty/index.php/units-tenants/garrison.



To learn more about upcoming programs and events go to https://liberty.armymwr.com/.



To learn more about the Sunset Liberty March or to sign-up to be the Liberty Marcher go to https://sunsetlibertymarch.com.