NMCP Hosts Elementary Students For STEM Tour

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (July 26, 2023) Elementary school students attending Starbase Victory MedBase summer camp, hosted by Portsmouth City School District, toured Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP) July 26, as part of an effort by the district to expose children to the world of STEM.



The students visited portions of the historic portion of the hospital in building one, which is the original hospital built in 1830, and listened to presentations by personnel from various clinics.



The tour is part of a growing effort by NMCP to reach more students and spark interest in the STEM fields that make up a major portion of the medical positions in the Navy.



"We are enormously happy with the growth and success of the NMCP STEM program over the last two years,” said Lt. Kristen Shafer, STEM outreach coordinator and an emergency medicine resident. “Our partnership with the Portsmouth public schools continues to grow and we are excited to expand to different grades and different opportunities."



NMRTC Portsmouth is the premier readiness and training platform that provides superior medical training for military medical service members at the U.S. military’s oldest, continuously operating military hospital, since 1830. NMCP, a nationally acclaimed, state-of-the-art military treatment facility, along with the area's 10 branch health and TRICARE Prime Clinics and provides medical care for warfighters and their families. It also supports premier research and teaching programs designed to prepare new doctors, nurses and hospital corpsman for combat operations and public health crises.

