August 2023 Command Message: Becoming a proactive community

FORT LIBERTY, N.C. – We are now well into what is shaping up to be an incredibly hot summer season and want to remind everyone to take the necessary precautions.



With this heat, we know it is important that our homes, barracks, and buildings are kept cool. If there are any issues, especially if it’s related to HVAC, we need you to report them immediately. HVAC issues are considered a health, life and safety issue and must be reported through the emergency work order channels.



If you’re living in the barracks call 910-396-0321 for all HVAC issues and any other issues impacting health, life, and safety. For all other issues, download the ArMA app and let us know what the problem is.



If you’re living in on-post housing call 1-866-908-2623 for Linden Oaks and 1-866-206-1365 for Main Post for all HVAC issues and any other issues impacting health, life, and safety. For all other issues, use the resident portal. And if you’re having issues getting a problem addressed, reach out to the Housing Services Office at 910-908-4504. They are there to be your advocate.



We need you as a community to be proactive and let us know when something is broken, a system isn’t working or if you think you have a solution to a problem. I can’t tell you how many times, we as a command team walk around the community, talk to people and they inform us of a problem that’s been ongoing for at least a month, but no one has reported the issue.



All these things can be reported through multiple avenues. Housing issues should be reported through the resident portal or the housing team. Non-housing building and infrastructure issues should be reported through ArMA or the emergency line. Issues with services can be reported through the ICE comment card system, to the Fort Liberty Facebook page or sent to the Community Action Council email at usarmy.bragg.imcom-hq.mbx.fort-bragg-army-community-service@army.mil.



The CAC is a great resource for open discussions about community issues, desired programs and events, and any other topic you’d like addressed. Through this avenue, changes have been made and will continue to be made. The next CAC will be at 9:30 a.m. Aug. 16 at the Soldier and Family Readiness Group Center for those wishing to attend.



One of the major issues that has been brought up at previous CAC meetings is the need for crossing guards at our schools. It is our goal to have crossing guards at every single school for this upcoming school year. However, to have that, we must have volunteers. And a big thank you to Corvias staff, who have already stepped up to the plate and volunteered to help as crossing guards.



With our new speeding policy, we are getting after the speeders, but we need you as a community to help us with the volunteers. Stay tuned to the Fort Liberty Facebook page for information on how to sign-up later this month.



The new school year is coming up quick and we need your assistance.



