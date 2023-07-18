Kaiserslautern Polizei recognizes two 21st TSC employees

Photo By Spc. Samuel Signor | U.S. Army, German Soldiers, Department of Defense Employees and members of the Polizei...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Samuel Signor | U.S. Army, German Soldiers, Department of Defense Employees and members of the Polizei pose together after completing an award ceremony at the Kaiserslautern Polizei headquarters on July 24, 2023 in Kaiserslautern, Germany. The award ceremony was held to recognize Mrs. Shaylee Borcsani, public affairs specialist at the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, and Stabsfeldwebel Sandra Bauer, a Bundeswehr liaison with the 21st TSC, for their contributions to the newly founded 21st TSC and Polizei partnership. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Samuel Signor) see less | View Image Page

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany – Two individuals, Shaylee Rawls Borcsani, 21st Theater Sustainment Command public affairs specialist, and Stabsfeldwebel (SGM) Sandra Bauer, a Bundeswehr liaison with the 21st TSC, were publicly thanked by the Western Palatinate Police Department for their contributions in establishing a partnership between the Kaiserslautern Polizei and 21st TSC on July 24, 2023.



Seeing a need in the community to address the difference in American and German laws, Bauer and Borcsani reached out to the local Polizei office for assistance and guidance.



"A foundation stone for a successful cooperation was then laid," said Cristof Gastauer, vice president of the police headquarters Westpfalz region. "In the summer of 2022, Mrs. Borcsani and Mrs. Bauer approached the press office of the Western Palatinate Police Department for information on traffic prevention and crime prevention topics that should be provided in short videos."



Through this partnership, the two organizations created public service announcements through videos to bring awareness to the Soldiers, family members, and civilians of the laws governing Germany.



“Because of the broad audience we have, the videos aired on the American Forces Network and our social media accounts,” said Borcsani. "We were able to partner with Ramstein Air Base and do a video with our command sergeant major and their chief.”



The video products created by the 21st TSC have also been used throughout the European Theater.



"Many of the laws are similar throughout Europe, and they are very relevant to everyone stationed in Germany," said Borcsani. "This allowed us also to air it throughout Europe on AFN. The public announcements helped positively impact our community and the rest of the units in Germany."



Bauer and Borcsani helped lead the way in establishing the relationship between both entities through that partnership.



"This partnership is actually one of the most important ones we were able to create during my time as the Bundeswehr liaison noncommissioned officer in charge to 21st TSC," said Bauer. "It gives us the possibility to educate our Soldiers and their families about German laws and regulations, prevent accidents, and hopefully make their tour to Germany more enjoyable."



Prior to the award ceremony Brig. Gen. Ronald R. Ragin, commanding general of the 21st TSC, met with Gastauer, signifying a continued relationship between the 21st TSC and the Polizei.



"I strongly believe that the visit between our new commanding general and Mr. Gastauer signifies our continued working relationship," said Bauer.



This partnership has paved the way for a long-lasting relationship that will benefit all parties, ensure public awareness and safety, and deter risks around the Kaiserslautern Military Community.



"To be part of this ceremony and be recognized was probably one of the coolest things in my career," said Borcsani. "But most importantly, it was great to know that what I did impacted the community and the Polizei by building a lasting relationship. It was not a check-the-box and be done. We have done multiple videos outside of E-Scooters and had a couple partnership events, with future events planned."