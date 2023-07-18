State Legislators, Regulators Visit the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Brown | Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH) Commander, U.S. Navy Vice Adm. John Wade briefs...... read more read more Photo By Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Brown | Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH) Commander, U.S. Navy Vice Adm. John Wade briefs representatives from Hawaii state government agencies and the Hawaii House of Representatives during a visit of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF), Halawa, Hawaii, July 27, 2023. JTF-RH is in phase three of its five-phase defueling plan. Personnel are focused on quality control tasks, training, response preparation, the National Environmental Policy Act Environmental Assessment, regulatory approvals and operational planning for major milestones. This extensive preparatory work will help ensure the safe and expeditious defueling of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF). (DoD photo by U.S. Air National Guard Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Brown) see less | View Image Page

HONOLULU - Joint Task Force - Red Hill (JTF-RH) hosted State of Hawaii executive branch representatives, and the House Special Committee on Red Hill Thursday at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF).



“I am pleased to host our state partners at RHBFSF. JTF-RH will continue to be transparent with the state and community ensuring all the necessary steps are taken to safely and expeditiously defuel RHBFSF,” said Vice Adm. John Wade, Commander of JTF-RH. “We remain committed to being good stewards of the environment and working in partnership with the State of Hawaii.”



JTF-RH partnered with Defense Logistics Agency, Navy Region Hawaii, and Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Hawaii to present updates to the defueling timeline, the tank closure timeline, and ongoing environmental remediation and water testing.



“Today was a welcome opportunity to update the state legislators and regulators on the work we are doing that will ultimately result in closing the tanks at Red Hill,” said Rear Adm. Steve Barnett, Commander, Navy Region Hawaii. “This kind of interaction demonstrates the Navy’s commitment to keeping the community informed as we move forward with planning for closure and remediation.”



The House Special Committee on Red Hill is a seven-member special committee whose purpose is to address issues related to the RHBFSF, water contamination and remediation, and all related impacts. This was the second time the House Special Committee on Red Hill visited the facility.



Hawaii State Representative Linda Ichiyama, (House District 31 - Salt Lake, Aliamanu, Makalapa, Pearl Harbor), Co-Chair of the Hawaii House Special Committee on Red Hill said the visit improves communication between the military and the state.



“I appreciate this opportunity to better understand how JTF-RH is working to defuel the tanks safely and with urgency to reduce the serious risk to our water resources and community,” said Ichiyama. “The inter-agency communication and coordination between various organizations have helped to increase transparency in the defueling process.”



Hawaii State Representative Nicole Lowen (House District 7 - North Kona, South Kohala), Co-Chair of the House Special Committee on Red Hill, said the visit helped the committee picture the full scope of work the military must still do to defuel and close the facility, and remediate its effects.



“Seeing the facility first-hand allowed us to better visualize the JTF’s plans on paper in context,” said Lowen. “We will continue to monitor and do our due diligence overseeing the defueling operations at the RHBFSF.”



JTF-Red Hill is committed to working with regulators and government stakeholders to ensure Red Hill is defueled safely, expeditiously, and in compliance with all applicable laws and regulations.



For more information about JTF-RH, visit https://www.pacom.mil/jtf-red-hill/ or download the mobile app by searching for “JTF–Red Hill” in the Apple iOS App store or Google Play store.