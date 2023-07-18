USS Nebraska Blue Holds Change of Command Ceremony

NAVAL BASE KITSAP – BANGOR, Wash. (July 27, 2023) The blue crew of the Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine USS Nebraska (SSBN 739) held a change of command ceremony at the Naval Base Kitsap – Bangor Chapel at Silverdale, Washington, July 27, 2023.



During the ceremony Cmdr. David M. Crescitelli, the commanding officer of Nebraska (blue), passed command to Cmdr. Vance D. Scott.



Pastor Bill McKinney, a mentor to Crescitelli and United States Naval Academy graduate, served as the guest speaker for the ceremony.



“David, I’m thankful for the man that you have become,” said McKinney. “I’m so grateful for the way that you have served our great country. I’m very excited about the future and your next assignment -- especially the leadership of your family, because you will have an even greater opportunity to grow as a husband and as a father.”



Crescitelli, a San Diego native, is a graduate of United States Naval Academy and received his Bachelor of Science degree in Oceanography in 2002. He assumed command of Nebraska (blue) on January 21, 2021.



“I very much appreciate the banter and relationships that I’ve enjoyed with [you all],” said Crescitelli. “I very much appreciate the hard work and dedication of the crew.”



Scott, a Baltimore native, graduated from the United States Naval Academy in 2004 with a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering. He received master’s degrees in: Leadership from the University of Maryland; National Security and Strategic Studies from the U.S. Naval War College; and Engineering Management from Old Dominion University.



“Every crew has one captain and one captain only,” said Scott. “I am a reflection of you, and you are a reflection of me. I know by virtue of being your captain, I command your respect, but to me that’s not good enough. As we get more acquainted, I endeavor to earn your respect.”



Nebraska is one of eight ballistic missile submarines, homeported at Naval Base Kitsap – Bangor, which is an undetectable launch platform for submarine-launched ballistic missiles, providing the United States with its most survivable leg of its strategic deterrent forces.

