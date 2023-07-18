Photo Story: Fort McCoy celebrates Army Community Service's 58th birthday

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort McCoy celebrates Army Community Service's 58th birthday

    Fort McCoy celebrates Army Community Service's 58th birthday

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2023

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                                              

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Fort McCoy Army Community Service Director Sylvia Lopez and Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Stephen Messenger provided remarks for the installation observance of the Army Community Service's 58th birthday July 25, 2023, at McCoy's Community Center at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    Also, during the celebration, a cake-cutting was held, and the Fort McCoy Army Community Service Office had a full setup of items for community members to see about what their organization offers, and more.

    Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on the Defense Visual Information Distribution System at https://www.dvidshub.net/fmpao, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

    Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.

