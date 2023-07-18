Photo Story: Fort McCoy celebrates Army Community Service's 58th birthday

Photo By Scott Sturkol | The cake is cut for the installation observance of the Army Community Service's 58th...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | The cake is cut for the installation observance of the Army Community Service's 58th birthday July 25, 2023, at McCoy's Community Center at Fort McCoy, Wis. During the celebration, the cake-cutting was held and the Fort McCoy Army Community Service Office had a full setup of items for community members to see about what their organization offers, and more. Fort McCoy Army Community Service Director Sylvia Lopez and Fort McCoy Garrison Command er Col. Stephen Messenger also spoke to community members about the observance. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Fort McCoy Army Community Service Director Sylvia Lopez and Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Stephen Messenger provided remarks for the installation observance of the Army Community Service's 58th birthday July 25, 2023, at McCoy's Community Center at Fort McCoy, Wis.



Also, during the celebration, a cake-cutting was held, and the Fort McCoy Army Community Service Office had a full setup of items for community members to see about what their organization offers, and more.



