Celebration commemorates U.S. Army Medical Corps’ 248th birthday

Photo By Leticia Hopkins | U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Mary Krueger, U.S. Army Medical Readiness commanding general and Medical Corps chief, cuts cake slices for attendees during a U.S. Army Medical Corps 248th birthday celebration July 24, 2023, at the Alexander T. Augusta Military Medical Center on Fort Belvoir, Virginia. The Army Medical Corps was established July 27, 1775. (U.S. Army photo by Leticia Hopkins)

FORT BELVOIR, Va. – Alexander T. Augusta Military Medical Center and Medical Readiness Command, East staff gathered for an early U.S. Army Medical Corps 248th birthday celebration July 24 on Fort Belvoir, Virginia.



“I will take every chance to celebrate,” U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Mary V. Krueger, Medical Readiness Command, East commanding general and Medical Corps chief, said during her remarks.



“So, first of all, thank you to each of you for being key contributors, members, committed to personnel in military medicine,” Krueger added.



The celebration, which consisted of a cake-cutting ceremony, was held at ATAMMC to honor and recognize the contributions made by the Army Medical Corps. U.S. Army Lt. Col. Davin Bridges, MRC, East executive officer, provided the opening remarks to kick off the ceremony. Krueger followed with comments that expressed her joy and gratitude for Army Medical Corps members.



“It’s a joy for me as I look out, and I see folks I have yet to work with, folks that I worked with here, [and] folks that I’ve worked with at other duty locations,” Krueger said. “What a wonderful family that we have in military medicine.”



After her remarks, Krueger and U.S. Army Capt. Torben Hamilton, the most junior Army Medical Corps officer at ATAMMC, cut the cake as attendees watched.



“It’s pretty incredible,” Hamilton, a family medicine physician intern, said about being selected to cut the Army Medical Corps birthday cake.



“I considered it an honor to meet the brigadier general and have that experience,” Hamilton added.



The celebration event ended with attendees having the opportunity to socialize and eat cake.



“If you want to be able to help people, and help your country, and do all these amazing things for your community, I think military medicine is a great way to go,” Hamilton said.



The Army Medical Corps was established July 27, 1775, when the Continental Congress authorized a “hospital” for the care and well-being of the Continental Army. Various specialties and subspecialties found in civilian medicine make up the Army Medical Corps. Its officers can be assigned to numerous positions that include clinical staff, executive leadership, teaching/faculty, military medical facility, deployable combat units/field hospitals, and or medical research and development laboratories.



The Army Medical Corps’ mission is to oversee the distribution of Army Medical Corps officers to ensure a “Ready Medical Force” and a “Medically Ready Force” while providing for the professional development and personal growth of its officers. According to its goal statement, the Army Medical Corps aims to provide the right Medical Corps officer in the right assignment opportunity to meet the needs of the Army, their individual professional development, and their personal growth.



In November 2022, Krueger was appointed as the 24th Army Medical Corps chief. She has been in a commanding general role since June 2021 when she became the Regional Health Command – Atlantic commanding general. RHC-A was redesignated as MRC, East in September 2022, making Krueger the first MRC, East commanding general.