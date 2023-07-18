Garrison welcomes master explosive ordnance disposal technician as its senior enlisted leader

FORT GREGG-ADAMS, Va. – A Master Explosive Ordnance Disposal technician is the new U.S. Army Garrison’s senior enlisted leader.



Command Sgt. Maj. Benjamin O. Brinkmeyer replaced Command Sgt. Maj. Tamisha A. Love during a change of responsibility ceremony July 27 at the Gregg-Adams Club.



Col. James D. Hoyman, garrison commander, officiated the ceremony that took place in the club’s cavernous main ballroom. More than 100 people were seated for the event to include Maj. Gen. Mark T. Simerly, CASCOM and Fort Gregg-Adams commanding general; Command Sgt. Maj. Marco A. Torres, CASCOM CSM; and G. Scott McConnell, deputy to the CASCOM commanding general.



Also present was Command Sgt. Maj. Kevin King, command sergeant major, Installation Management Command Directorate-Training, USAG’s higher headquarters.



Brinkmeyer arrived here from Fort Liberty, N.C. (formerly Fort Bragg), where he served as battalion CSM for the 192nd Ordnance Battalion (Explosive Ordnance Disposal). He is the first EOD-trained Soldier to occupy a position that has been previously filled by mostly quartermaster non-commissioned officers.



During his remarks, Brinkmeyer thanked the audience for attending, including his parents, John and Maride Brinkmeyer, who drove to the central Virginia installation from Iowa.



“I wouldn’t be where I am today without your support and love,” said the Hubbard, Iowa native. “You mean the world to me.”



Brinkmeyer, a husband and father of six, including two Soldiers, who were unable to attend the ceremony, added that his arrival here was marked with kind gestures and goodwill.



“The commitment of this place and the welcome that was given to me and my family…. I’m grateful for all your patience and support and I look forward to being a part of this team.”



Brinkmeyer went on to say he is eager to establish relations with CASCOM, the other installation tenants and the ID-T team in the work of supporting the “best sustainers the Army has to offer.”



He remarked that Love, the outgoing CSM, possessed a presence that would be hard to match.



“CSM Love was never accused of being tall nor was she ever accused of wearing big shoes,” he said, “but she fills large shoes and casts a very giant shadow.”



Hoyman made note of her influence during his introductory remarks, discussing Love’s profound presence. Vivacious and relatable, she seemed to be everywhere all at once – on social media, at official events and community gatherings -- fixing problems, offering solutions and otherwise spreading messages of support.



“She is an amazing person, leader and friend for quite a number of us here,” he remarked. “I think the word that stands out is ‘inspirational.’”



Love took on her responsibilities in April 2021. She became part of a garrison leadership team supporting -- among other challenges – the installation’s response to COVID-19 and the corresponding restrictions facing Soldiers and civilians; Operation Allies Welcome that welcomed and sustained more than 3,000 Afghans for months here; and redesignation, a process overseeing the name change from Fort Lee to Fort Gregg-Adams.



“Her impact cannot be overstated,” said Hoyman, who has partnered with Love since his arrival in August 2022. “It really, really is impressive.”



Love, a native of Alabama, approached the lectern flashing her trademark smile, then quipped about Hoyman’s previous remarks, drawing laughter from the crowd. Turning serious, she thanked the audience for their presence and God “for his amazing grace and mercy.



“He has given me strength to handle everything that comes my way,” she said. “My mom always says, ‘Trust God – He leads you in the best way.’ There’s no doubt that God has led me to this phenomenal team – Team Gregg-Adams.”



Love went on to say the periods leading to the change of responsibility were emotional.



“This has been the hardest week in my military career,” she said. “I’ve been touched by all the well-wishes I received …. but today is my turn to say thanks.”



Love spent a considerable amount of time thanking all who supported her and the garrison during her tenure, many by name.



Additionally, she recounted how the garrison team made an impression on her first day on the job. That day, two housing units caught fire, and a military bus with passengers was involved in an accident.



“I quickly learned I was surrounded by a team of professionals that were subject matter experts and (who) are passionate about serving Soldiers and their families,” she said. “I also learned I cannot apply the typical leadership style for this organization.”



As the garrison CSM, Love was part of an organization with hundreds more civilians than Soldiers. She was responsible for such operations as housing, law enforcement, morale, welfare, recreation and utilities – a far cry than what she was accustomed with the many deployable units she was assigned. Nevertheless, Love said she had grown to understand and appreciate the legions of those not wearing uniforms who are just as passionate about the mission.



With that sentiment, Love said mission accomplishment is rarely completed through individual efforts alone.



“My success in this position has been because of my individual worth or achievements,” she said. “My success has always been because of my family members, friends, teammates, and, of course, Fort Gregg-Adams, which is my family.”



In closing, Love was decidedly sentimental.



“I was once told that the best things are free – hugs, smiles, family, love, laughter, sleep and good memories,” she said. “Fort Gregg-Adams, you have provided all of this to me … (all) but sleep.”



Love next assignment will take her to Redstone Arsenal, Ala., where she will take on responsibilities as CSM, Installation Management Command, Sustainment Directorate.

