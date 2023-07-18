Army’s MP Regiment gets new top enlisted Soldier

FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. — Command Sgt. Maj. Shawn Klosterman relinquished responsibility of the U.S. Army Military Police School to Command Sgt. Maj. William Shoaf during a ceremony Friday in Lincoln Hall Auditorium.



USAMPS Commandant Brig. Gen. Sarah Albrycht said the MP motto is an ideal way to describe the regimental command sergeant major role.



“The MP motto is to assist, protect and defend. I think that motto fits really aptly with what all of our regimental command sergeants major do on behalf of their respective regiments,” Albrycht said. “They assist the commandant and the regiment in driving change. They protect the people of the regiment. They defend the essential character of what it means to be a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear Soldier, an engineer or an MP Soldier.”



She said Klosterman has been a great example of that since he took responsibility in 2021.



“He has assisted in executing, in what I would argue, is the largest and most complex transformation of the MP Corps in at least the last 20 years, and potentially since we have reactivated the MP Corps at the beginning of World War II,” Albrycht said.



Klosterman thanked Albrycht for letting him, “have a seat at the table,” and thanked the Soldiers of the MP Regiment, who continue to, “move this Army forward.”



He wished Shoaf the best of luck, “as you are the keeper of our corps colors now.”



“Your passion for Soldiers and dedication to the Army profession is exactly what this regiment needs,” Klosterman said before providing some advice for the incoming regimental command sergeant major. “If you have an idea you want to get after, you need to get after it fast. Time is something we can never get back, and in this position, time flies.”



Klosterman, a Rapid City, South Dakota native, is next headed to the Pentagon, where he will be working in the U.S. Army’s Office of the Provost Marshal General as the command sergeant major for Army Corrections Command.



Shoaf comes here from Fort Cavazos, Texas, where he was the 89th Military Police Brigade’s command sergeant major.



“Sergeant Major Shoaf brings his own tremendous professionalism and experience to this job,” Albrycht said. “He has proved himself an experienced and steady leader in combat and crisis.”



Some of Shoaf’s awards and decorations include a Drill Sergeant Badge, Air Assault Badge, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal, the NATO Medal and a German Armed Forces Badge of Marksmanship.



“I am honored and humbled to be standing here today as the 16th regimental command sergeant major. I am aware of the immense responsibility of this position, and I will work every day to try to develop and care for our Soldiers and their families,” Shoaf said.



Shoaf is originally from North Augusta, South Carolina. His education includes a bachelor’s in interdisciplinary studies from Columbia College of Missouri, and a master’s in public administration from the University of Texas, in El Paso.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.21.2023 Date Posted: 07.27.2023 16:39 Story ID: 450150 Location: FORT LEONARD WOOD , MO, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army’s MP Regiment gets new top enlisted Soldier, by Melissa Buckley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.